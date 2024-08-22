Elon Musk’s X reveals investor list after US court order

Elon Musk's social media platform X (Formerly Twitter) has released the list of its shareholders who aided Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the platform in October 2022, according to a report by the Washington Post which added that this was a result of a US federal judge's order. Former Twitter employees alleged in 2023 that X violated their arbitration agreements by not paying them fees after Elon Musk bought the company, leading to a lawsuit that led to X disclosing its investor list

Who were the shareholders of X?

The list with nearly 100 entities includes some of Silicon Valley's most prominent venture capitalists and entrepreneurs as well as multiple funds controlled by the same person.

This includes Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, Saudi Prince Al Waleed Bin Talal Al Saud, hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, Italian financial services company UnipolSai S.P.A., and 8VC, a venture capital firm co-founded by Joe Lonsdale, the co-founder of data analysis platform Palantir.

Why did X release its list of shareholders?

Therefore, attorneys representing the nonprofit Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press filed a motion in July, asking for unsealing the records. This was on behalf of independent tech journalist Jacob Silverman.

Following this, US District Judge Susan Illston on Tuesday, ordered X to file the list and disclose all the investors.

“People have a right to know who owns a company with such a prominent role in shaping public discourse, both in the United States and around the world,” Silverman wrote. This comes after Musk personally endorsed former president Donald Trump and held an interview with him on the platform.