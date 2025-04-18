Elon Musk's Tesla cuts Cybertruck production targets, shifts workers due to falling sales: Report

Tesla has been scaling back production of the Cybertruck over the past few months, dropping factory line targets and even reducing the related teams by more than half. In an aerial view, brand new Tesla Cybertrucks sit parked in a lot at a Tesla dealership on April 02, 2025 in Corte Madera, California.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images via AFP)

Some of these production lines are now running at a small fraction of their previous capacity, Business Insider reported, citing workers in the know.

The EV giant has been moving some workers from the Cybertruck line at its Texas Gigafactory, to the Model Y line as well.

This also happened last December, with the automaker notifying workers that it would change Cybertruck production schedules and surveying workers on their preferred roles, according to the report.

This comes after the company sold 6,406 Cybertrucks during the first three months of 2025, which is half that of the previous quarter, according to a Cox Automotive estimate.

Though Elon Musk had previously claimed there were more than 1 million reservations for the vehicle before its release, it has delivered fewer than 50,000 Cybertrucks as of this date, the report cited a March 20 recall filing as having shown.

Tesla has tried to stimulate sales by unveiling the cheapest version of its truck, which costs $70,000, in April. It is a rear-wheel-drive variant, as opposed to the more expensive four-wheel-drive versions.

Falling sales are not plaguing the Cybertruck alone. Broader Tesla sales have also been trending downward, with this year's first-quarter delivery results showing a 13% drop from the same period in 2024.

According to the report, this is primarily due to strengthening competition due to its ageing lineup and demonstrators staging protests outside showrooms.