 Emcure Pharma IPO lists at 31% premium on NSE - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Emcure Pharma IPO lists at 31% premium on NSE

ByHT News Desk
Jul 10, 2024 10:34 AM IST

Emcure IPO opened on July 3 and closed on July 5. It is a book-built issue valued at ₹1,952.03 crores.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals shares made a strong debut today (July 10) after listing at 1,325.05. This marks a premium of 31.5 per cent over the issue price of 1,008. The IPO opened on July 3 and closed on July 5. It is a book-built issue valued at 1,952.03 crores.

Emcure IPO opened on July 3 and closed on July 5. It is a book-built issue valued at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,952.03 crores.
Emcure IPO opened on July 3 and closed on July 5. It is a book-built issue valued at 1,952.03 crores.

Emcure IPO details

Emcure IPO includes a fresh issue of 0.79 crore shares, aggregating to 800 crores. The issue also comprises an offer for sale of 1.14 crore shares, totalling 1,152.03 crores. The price band for the IPO was set between 960 and 1,008 per share and the allotment of shares was finalized on July 8. The IPO is managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, and Jefferies India Private Limited. The registrar of the IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Emcure IPO company details

Emcure Pharmaceuticals specialises in the development, manufacturing, and global marketing of pharmaceutical products across various therapeutic areas. Its product portfolio includes orals, injectables, and biotherapeutics and the company operates 13 manufacturing facilities across India.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Emcure Pharma IPO lists at 31% premium on NSE
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On