Emcure Pharma IPO lists at 31% premium on NSE

Emcure Pharmaceuticals shares made a strong debut today (July 10) after listing at ₹1,325.05. This marks a premium of 31.5 per cent over the issue price of ₹1,008. The IPO opened on July 3 and closed on July 5. It is a book-built issue valued at ₹1,952.03 crores. Emcure IPO opened on July 3 and closed on July 5. It is a book-built issue valued at ₹ 1,952.03 crores.

Emcure IPO details

Emcure IPO includes a fresh issue of 0.79 crore shares, aggregating to ₹800 crores. The issue also comprises an offer for sale of 1.14 crore shares, totalling ₹1,152.03 crores. The price band for the IPO was set between ₹960 and ₹1,008 per share and the allotment of shares was finalized on July 8. The IPO is managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, and Jefferies India Private Limited. The registrar of the IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Emcure IPO company details

Emcure Pharmaceuticals specialises in the development, manufacturing, and global marketing of pharmaceutical products across various therapeutic areas. Its product portfolio includes orals, injectables, and biotherapeutics and the company operates 13 manufacturing facilities across India.