Facebook says took down 1.3 billion fake accounts in October-December
Facebook Inc said on Monday it took down 1.3 billion fake accounts between October and December and that it had over 35,000 people working on tackling misinformation on its platform.
The company also removed more than 12 million pieces of content about Covid-19 and vaccines that global health experts flagged as misinformation, it said in a blog.
False claims and conspiracies about the coronavirus vaccines have proliferated on social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter during the pandemic.
Facebook's disclosure of data on misinformation comes ahead of an inspection by the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce into how technology platforms including Facebook are tackling misinformation.
Petrol, diesel prices in your city. Check rates here
- The price of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹91.17 per litre and diesel is available for ₹81.47. In Mumbai, petrol prices stand at ₹97.57, while diesel costs ₹88.60, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed. Check rates in other cities
Weak inflation adds to risk of further drop in Singapore dollar
- Elevated US Treasury yields have already helped push the greenback through its 100-day moving average versus the city-state’s currency. While momentum stalled at 1.3531, just short of the 200-day moving average, it may just be a matter of time before the level is breached.
Gold prices fall further today. Check rates in your city
- Check rates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other cities
Sensex opens 305 points lower at 49,553, Nifty begins session at 14,668
Asian stocks mixed as bonds benefit from Turkish tumult
- The slide came after President Tayyip Erdogan shocked markets by replacing Turkey's hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates.
At 740 million, Paytm transactions surpass pre-covid level
- The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards online payments, fuelling growth.
MCA may decriminalise minor, technical LLP violations
- The Bill is expected to offer relief on certain fees and penalty for defaults to small LLPs defined on the basis of their total contribution and sales.
Debt-hit Future Lifestyle likely to get a lifeline from lenders
- Future Group owes around $3 billion in loans, which bankers fear may turn sour if the legal battle with Amazon.com Inc. isn’t resolved quickly.
As shopping goes online, e-commerce disputes rise to unprecedented levels
- E-commerce disputes raised by buyers through the national consumer helpline have outstripped complaints with regard to offline purchases, data from the consumer affairs ministry shows
Cheaper models to fuel Volkswagen’s India drive
- The world’s largest automaker is ramping up local sourcing of auto parts to offer more affordable ownership costs as it prepares to start selling the Kushaq mid-sized sport-utility vehicle in July.
Chinese vendors may supply gear to India
- Barring Chinese vendors could have cost implications for telcos, especially as India prepares for the rollout of 5G wireless service later this year or early 2022.
Government planning crackdown on apps offering cash loans online
- The central bank constituted on January 13 a working group on digital lending, including lending through online platforms and mobile apps, after such reports poured in.