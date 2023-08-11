Fever FM celebrates seventh anniversary in Uttar Pradesh

Fever FM, the radio arm of HT Media, is celebrating its seventh anniversary of operations in Uttar Pradesh. The leading radio station in the state has won accolades from listeners in cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj. Fever is bringing in top influences of Uttar Pradesh including Karan Kapoor, Soundblaze, Jafryeats, Shilpa Khatwani, Maroof Culmen and Cop Afsana.

The listeners will also get a chance to win a prize every seven minutes. Within a short span of time, Fever FM has become a platform resonating with the people of UP, it said in a statement. Besides playing superhit songs, it has also delivered milestone audio dramas like Ramayana, Mahabharat, Shiva and Baal Gopal.

Through awards like Fever Crystal, Champion Award and Guts and Glory Award, Fever FM has been honouring the local UP culture and achievements. With initiatives like ‘Ek Jodi Extra’ and local programmes, the Fever FM has been able to foster strong connections with the listeners. When it comes to celebrating latest trends, Fever sent lucky listeners to watch the Cricket World Cup in England. It also covered the mega Deepotsav in Ayodhya.

“Radio is changing alongside the time, and we are exploring numerous new ideas for listener engagement. From exciting movie tie-ups like Gadar 2, where we have created an enthralling audio drama series, to launching India's first AI show on radio, we are dedicated to providing the best entertainment to our valued listeners”, Ramesh Menon, chief executive officer, Fever FM, said in a statement.

Fever FM thanked the people of Uttar Pradesh for the support and said it looks forward to continuing its journey of “delighting audiences with innovative content and engaging initiatives”.

