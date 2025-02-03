Five new IPOs, 2 listings coming up this week: Details inside

India's primary market will see five new Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) along with two new listings this week, with the previous month having already seen strong action in the primary market with 27 IPOs worth about ₹7,354 crore. Meanwhile, January 2025 already saw strong action in the primary market with 27 IPOs worth about ₹ 7,354 crore.(Representational Image/Unsplash)

IPOs this week

1) Chamunda Electricals

Chamunda ELectricals will be the first small and medium enterprises (SME) IPO to debut this week on February 4, 2025. This company which specialises in operation and maintenance of electrical substations plans to raise ₹14.60 crore from its public issue with a price band of ₹47-50 per share that closes on February 6.

2) Ken Enterprises

This textile manufacturing company's ₹83.65 crore IPO will open for bidding on February 5-7, at a fixed price of ₹94 per share. This will be the largest fundraise target this week.

3) Amwill Healthcare

This dermatological solutions company will open its ₹60-crore share sale during February 5-7 with a price band of ₹105-111 per share. It will be a combination of a fresh issue of 44.03 lakh shares worth ₹48.88 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10 lakh shares worth ₹11.1 crore.

4) Readymix Construction Machinery

Readymix Construction Machinery which offers engineering solutions for design, development, fabrication and installation of plant & machineries targets to raise ₹37.66 crore through its offering of 30.62 lakh shares at the upper end of price band of ₹121-123 per share. This IPO will be open between February 6 and February 10.

5) Eleganz Interiors

Interior solutions provider Eleganz Interiors's IPO will begin on February 7 and close on February 11. The target is to raise ₹78.07 crore from its initial share sale of 60.05 lakh shares, with a price band of ₹123-130 per share.

Listings this week

This week will see two listings – Dr Agarwal's Health Care from the mainboard segment and Malpani Pipes from the SME segment. They will be available for trading from February 5 as per their schedule.