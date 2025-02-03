Menu Explore
Five new IPOs, 2 listings coming up this week: Details inside

ByHT News Desk
Feb 03, 2025 08:34 AM IST

Chamunda Electricals will be the first small and medium enterprises (SME) IPO to debut this week on February 4, 2025.

India's primary market will see five new Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) along with two new listings this week, with the previous month having already seen strong action in the primary market with 27 IPOs worth about 7,354 crore.

Meanwhile, January 2025 already saw strong action in the primary market with 27 IPOs worth about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,354 crore.(Representational Image/Unsplash)
Meanwhile, January 2025 already saw strong action in the primary market with 27 IPOs worth about 7,354 crore.(Representational Image/Unsplash)

Also Read: Budget 2025: Import duty on 1600cc motorcycles cut, Harley-Davidson bikes may get cheaper

IPOs this week

1) Chamunda Electricals

Chamunda ELectricals will be the first small and medium enterprises (SME) IPO to debut this week on February 4, 2025. This company which specialises in operation and maintenance of electrical substations plans to raise 14.60 crore from its public issue with a price band of 47-50 per share that closes on February 6.

2) Ken Enterprises

This textile manufacturing company's 83.65 crore IPO will open for bidding on February 5-7, at a fixed price of 94 per share. This will be the largest fundraise target this week.

Also Read: These products may get expensive in US after Donald Trump's tariff on China, Mexico and Canada

3) Amwill Healthcare

This dermatological solutions company will open its 60-crore share sale during February 5-7 with a price band of 105-111 per share. It will be a combination of a fresh issue of 44.03 lakh shares worth 48.88 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10 lakh shares worth 11.1 crore.

4) Readymix Construction Machinery

Readymix Construction Machinery which offers engineering solutions for design, development, fabrication and installation of plant & machineries targets to raise 37.66 crore through its offering of 30.62 lakh shares at the upper end of price band of 121-123 per share. This IPO will be open between February 6 and February 10.

5) Eleganz Interiors

Interior solutions provider Eleganz Interiors's IPO will begin on February 7 and close on February 11. The target is to raise 78.07 crore from its initial share sale of 60.05 lakh shares, with a price band of 123-130 per share.

Also Read: Volkswagen sues Indian govt over $1.4 billion tax demand | Details

Listings this week

This week will see two listings – Dr Agarwal's Health Care from the mainboard segment and Malpani Pipes from the SME segment. They will be available for trading from February 5 as per their schedule.

