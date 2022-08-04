Flipkart's ‘Big Saving Days’ from August 6 to 10: All you need to know

Flipkart's ‘Big Saving Days’ shopping festival is back, and will be active between August 6 and 10. The sale begins on the midnight of August 10 and will offer products and services to customers at affordable costs.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming sale:

(1.) During the sale days, buyers can avail 10% instant discounts if they use credit or debit cards of ICICI Bank or Kotak Mahindra Bank. EMI transactions, too, will be eligible for bank offers.

(2.) The e-commerce giant, on Wednesday, launched ‘Shop at Sale Price Before Sale’, which will conclude today. Under this scheme, customers can avail discounts on multiple products before the main festival begins.

(3.) Meanwhile, during the ‘Big Saving Days’, the ‘best deals’ will be available at 12am, 8am and 4pm, while prices of items will be at their lowest from 12noon to 10pm. There is also an offer called ‘Rush Hours', from 12am to 2am on the first day.

(4.) The Bengaluru-headquartered company is offering up to 80% discount on electronics, while the corresponding figure for TV and appliances is 75%.

(5.) Fashion products carry a discount of 50-80%, while beauty/food/sports items and home/kitchen essentials are available at a starting price of ₹99 and ₹49 respectively.

(6.) Under ‘Flipkart Originals’, customers can make purchases at up to 80% off.

(7.) As always, the sale will commence earlier for Flipkart Plus members. They can avail benefits such as free delivery, up to 50% off on flights, exclusive price on new launches and assured rewards.

