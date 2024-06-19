 For some Indian millionaires, this country is the top choice to shift to in 2024. Hint: It's not US - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

For some Indian millionaires, this country is the top choice to shift to in 2024. Hint: It's not US

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2024 02:48 PM IST

India is expected to rank third globally in terms of millionaire migrations, followed by China and the UK.

International investment migration advisory firm Henley & Partners said that approximately 4,300 millionaires are projected to leave India this year, a decrease from 5,100 who relocated outside the country last year. A significant number of those choosing to shift outside India are picking UAE as their destination, the report revealed. 

India's net millionaire exodus is less than 30% percent of China's, the report noted.
India's net millionaire exodus is less than 30% percent of China's, the report noted.

Read more: Number of millionaires leaving India will reduce in 2024: Report

"While India loses thousands of millionaires each year, with many migrating to the UAE, concerns over the outflows may well be mitigated as with wealth growth of 85% over the past decade, the country continues to produce far more new high-net-worth individuals than it loses to emigration," the report stated.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The report also stated that India is expected to rank third globally in terms of millionaire migrations, followed by China and the UK. India's net millionaire exodus is less than 30% percent of China's, it noted, adding that many millionaires who shift out of India retain business interests and second homes in India.

Read more: Gautam Singhania faces calls to step down from Raymond's board: 'Until divorce with Nawaz Modi is settled'

The report further noted that Indian private banks and wealth management platforms are expanding into the UAE. This comes Nuvama Private and LGT Wealth Management ramped up their global diversification and expansion needs and other banks also increased their presence in the UAE.

Read more: Is there a major ATM shortage in India? Banks complain to RBI, government 

The report noted, "Kotak Mahindra Bank and 360 ONE Wealth are joining the dots to provide Indian families with wealth management services on the ground in the UAE, ensuring that they don't lose out to their competitors.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / For some Indian millionaires, this country is the top choice to shift to in 2024. Hint: It's not US
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On