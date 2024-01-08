close_game
Four IPOs to hit Dalal Street this week, Jyoti CNC Automation to steal spotlight: Check issue details, GMP

Four IPOs to hit Dalal Street this week, Jyoti CNC Automation to steal spotlight: Check issue details, GMP

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Jan 08, 2024 06:05 AM IST

Jyoti CNC Automation IPO is expected to be the biggest IPO to hit the stock market this week, among the total four issues.

While the market has remained volatile in the first week of 2024, it is expected that it will gain some stability in this week due to the launch of four new initial public offerings (IPO), including expected mutlibagger Jyoti CNC Automation IPO.

Four IPOs, including Jyoti CNC, will hit Dalal Street this week.
Four IPOs, including Jyoti CNC, will hit Dalal Street this week. (PTI)(PTI File Photo)

Four new IPOs will hit the Dalal Street this week, with Jyoti CNC's issue set to steal the spotlight with the biggest IPO of the week. The total amount of funds raised by these companies will be upwards of 1100 crore.

Four IPOs this week

Jyoti CNC Automation IPO

Jyoti CNC Automation will launch its IPO on the stock market from January 9 to 11, 2024. The company is looking to raise 1000 crore through the issue and the price band is 315-331 per share. The current GMP of the company is 77, and the IPO is entirely of fresh issue.

IBL Finance IPO

IBL Finance will be launching its IPO in the small and medium cap segment (NSE SME) from January 9 to January 11. The issue is aimed at raising 33.4 crore through an entirely fresh issue IPO, with share price fixed at 51. The listing date is likely to be January 16.

New Swan Multitech IPO

New Swan Mutlitech is the third IPO to open this week, set to be launched on January 11 and close on January 15. The issue is planning to raise 33.11 crore, with the price band fixed at 62-66 per share. The IPO is made up entirely of fresh issue, and its current grey market premium is 35.

Australian Premium Solar IPO

Australian Premium Solar will be making its debut on the BSE SME, and the issue dates are January 11 to 15, 2024. The IPO is aimed at raising 28 crore through fresh issue, with the shares priced at 51-54 apiece. The current GMP of the IPO is 10.

Only one listing this week

While four IPOs are being launched this week on Dalal Street, there is one one listing scheduled for this week. The shares of company Kaushalya Logistics will be listed on the NSE Emerge on January 8, Monday.

The shares of the company were priced at 75 during the IPO, and looking at the current GMP, it will be listed at a whopping 60 percent premium, at 120. The Kaushalya Logistics IPO was launched to raise 36.6 crore, and was subscribed 364.18 times.

Monday, January 08, 2024
