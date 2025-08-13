Fractal Analytics files IPO papers in endeavour to become first listed AI company in India

Fractal Analytics has filed draft IPO papers with India’s market regulator in its endeavour to become the first listed AI company in India. Fractal Analytics is also eyeing a pre-IPO anchor placement of up to ₹ 255.8 crore.(PTI)

The enterprise AI company, which was founded more than two decades ago, aims to raise ₹4,900 crore via a fresh issue of shares worth ₹1,279.3 crore and an offer for sale of ₹3,620.7 crore, according to its draft red-herring prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The company is also eyeing a pre-IPO anchor placement of up to ₹255.8 crore. The price band and the tentative timeline of the Fractal Analytics IPO wasn’t immediately available.

Founded in 2000 by Srikanth Velamakanni and Pranay Agrawal, Fractal Analytics counts several Fortune 500 companies—Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Tesla—as its clients for data-driven insights and decision-making through end-to-end AI solutions.

Backed by marquee investors like TPG, Apax and Gaja Capital, the Goregaon, Mumbai-based company has domain expertise in sectors across FMCG to media and telecom.

To be sure, unlike its tech-driven startup peers, Fractal Analytics is a profitable company.

The company’s revenue from operations increased 25.9% year-on-year to ₹2765 crore in FY25, even as net profit jumped more than fourfold to 22 crore. The EBITDA margin—a key measure of operational profitability of a company—stood at 17.6% in FY25 as against 10.6% in FY24.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd., Morgan Stanley India Co. Pvt. Ltd. Axis Capital Ltd. and Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt. Ltd. are the book-running lead managers to the Fractal Analytics IPO.