IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / FT should be probed by Sebi and not ED or cops, says Amfi
To be sure, Sapre is also a member of the Mutual Funds Advisory Committee (MFAC) of Sebi.(Bloomberg News)
To be sure, Sapre is also a member of the Mutual Funds Advisory Committee (MFAC) of Sebi.(Bloomberg News)
business

FT should be probed by Sebi and not ED or cops, says Amfi

  • The ECIR is reportedly based on an FIR filed by the Chennai police under Section 420 of the IPC on the basis of a complaint by the Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability (CFMA), an organisation that fights for investors’ rights.
READ FULL STORY
By Neil Borate, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:55 AM IST

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Franklin Templeton Asset Management, said media reports. The ECIR is reportedly based on an FIR filed by the Chennai police under Section 420 of the IPC on the basis of a complaint by the Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability (CFMA), an organisation that fights for investors’ rights.

However, a letter written by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) last October had questioned the FIR registered by the police and said that the investigation of such offences must rest with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Now, the ECIR by the ED may force Amfi to change its stand.

Considering that Franklin Templeton India president Sanjay Sapre is also the chairman for Amfi’s operations and compliance committee, it may further complicate the position of the industry body. To be sure, Sapre is also a member of the Mutual Funds Advisory Committee (MFAC) of Sebi.

“Any bona fide decisions and actions of mutual funds, which may go awry due to extraneous reasons, can now be translated into criminal action by non-expert bodies, even when an expert regulator has been established,” the Amfi letter had said.

In response to a Mint query, Amfi reiterated its position. “We firmly believe that the matter is entirely within Sebi’s purview. Sebi has adequate powers to take appropriate action against anyone found to be in contravention of the Sebi Act or the rules and regulations,” said N.S. Venkatesh, chief executive, Amfi.

According to media reports, Sebi has summoned Franklin officials to probe. “The IPC, anti-money laundering laws and Sebi Act govern different offences. To the extent that the concerned action is a securities offence, it is Sebi that should investigate,” said Sandeep Parekh, managing partner, Finsec Law Advisors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
To be sure, Sapre is also a member of the Mutual Funds Advisory Committee (MFAC) of Sebi.(Bloomberg News)
To be sure, Sapre is also a member of the Mutual Funds Advisory Committee (MFAC) of Sebi.(Bloomberg News)
business

FT should be probed by Sebi and not ED or cops, says Amfi

By Neil Borate, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:55 AM IST
  • The ECIR is reportedly based on an FIR filed by the Chennai police under Section 420 of the IPC on the basis of a complaint by the Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability (CFMA), an organisation that fights for investors’ rights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image of wearable technology.(Unsplash)
Representational image of wearable technology.(Unsplash)
business

Wearables market grew 144% in ’20 on remote working shift

By Abhijit Ahaskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:32 AM IST
  • Shipments in the December quarter grew at a higher rate of 198% annually with 15.2 million units.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In February, Reliance Retail said it is building its own supply chain by converting its Reliance Market stores into fulfilment centres, to further the reach of its new commerce venture, JioMart, and expedite deliveries..(Bloomberg)
In February, Reliance Retail said it is building its own supply chain by converting its Reliance Market stores into fulfilment centres, to further the reach of its new commerce venture, JioMart, and expedite deliveries..(Bloomberg)
business

E-com boom sets off a scramble for warehouses

By Kalpana Pathak, Tanya Thomas, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:12 AM IST
  • The companies are also opting for large boxes for storage, with around 400,000-plus sq. ft being the average demand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Capco’s clients include top companies in the financial services and energy and commodities trading sectors.
Capco’s clients include top companies in the financial services and energy and commodities trading sectors.
business

Wipro to acquire UK consultancy Capco for $1.45 billion

By Ayushman Baruah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:05 AM IST
  • The latest acquisition is Delaporte’s boldest move to spur growth after the company ceded its position as India’s third-largest software services provider to HCL Technologies Ltd.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deliberations are at an early stage and Flipkart could still explore other options, the people said.(REUTERS)
Deliberations are at an early stage and Flipkart could still explore other options, the people said.(REUTERS)
business

Flipkart mulls US listing through the SPAC route

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:02 AM IST
  • The Bengaluru-based online retailer has been weighing a US initial public offering and it’s now also looking at other options, the people said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two of the people said OMCs have already built a cushion of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2-3 per litre even as international oil prices have fallen after reaching a 13-month peak on February 24.
Two of the people said OMCs have already built a cushion of 2-3 per litre even as international oil prices have fallen after reaching a 13-month peak on February 24.
business

Fuel retailers may cut rates in run-up to polls

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:58 PM IST
  • While the base price of petrol is 33.26 per litre, it attracts 32.90 a litre central excise and 21.04 per litre local levies in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People stand outside the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, in Vienna. (AP File Photo )
People stand outside the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, in Vienna. (AP File Photo )
business

OPEC+ to extend most oil cuts into April, Saudi to keep voluntary cut

Reuters, Dubai, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:27 PM IST
The news pushed oil prices back towards their highest levels in more than a year with Brent trading up 5% above $67 a barrel as the market had expected OPEC+ to release more barrels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
OPEC+ cut output by a record 9.7 million bpd last year as demand collapsed due to the pandemic.(AP)
OPEC+ cut output by a record 9.7 million bpd last year as demand collapsed due to the pandemic.(AP)
business

OPEC+ meet on oil output with Saudi, Russia seeing fragile recovery

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:12 PM IST
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, lynchpins in the OPEC+ group, have to decide with their allies whether a rally in oil prices is enough to warrant more supply or if uncertainty about the coronavirus crisis should encourage more caution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UK investigates Apple's App Store for 'stifling competition' and 'hurting consumers' (Reuters File Photo)
UK investigates Apple's App Store for 'stifling competition' and 'hurting consumers' (Reuters File Photo)
business

UK probes Apple's App Store for 'stifling competition' and 'hurting consumers'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:57 PM IST
UK's competition watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority, said Thursday it was looking into “suspected breaches of competition law" by Apple. The App Store, Apple responded, is “a safe and trusted place for customers.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A branch of State Bank of India (SBI) is seen.(Mint)
A branch of State Bank of India (SBI) is seen.(Mint)
business

SBI to conduct property e-auction tomorrow: Here’s what you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:34 PM IST
  • As per SBI’s official website, the properties that are included in the auctions are those of defaulters who failed to pay their dues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The EPFO has decided it will pay an 8.5% interest on deposits based on the current position of earnings and deposits of the organisation.(File photo)
The EPFO has decided it will pay an 8.5% interest on deposits based on the current position of earnings and deposits of the organisation.(File photo)
business

EPFO retains 8.5% interest on EPF deposits: Here's how it is calculated

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:22 PM IST
  • Here’s how you can calculate the EPF interest
READ FULL STORY
Close
Square, Inc. says it has reached an agreement to acquire majority ownership of Tidal, the music streaming service partly owned by Jay-Z.(Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Square, Inc. says it has reached an agreement to acquire majority ownership of Tidal, the music streaming service partly owned by Jay-Z.(Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
business

Square to pay $297 mn for majority stake in Jay-Z's Tidal, appoint him to board

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Jay-Z acquired Tidal for $56 million in 2015 and announced plans to turn it into the first artist-owned streaming service.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A logo of WhatsApp is pictured on a T-shirt worn by a WhatsApp-Reliance Jio representative during a drive by the two companies to educate users, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, October 9, 2018. Picture taken October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A logo of WhatsApp is pictured on a T-shirt worn by a WhatsApp-Reliance Jio representative during a drive by the two companies to educate users, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, October 9, 2018. Picture taken October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

WhatsApp adds voice and video calling feature to desktop version

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:12 PM IST
The move to facilitate calls over large screens would put WhatsApp on par with video-conferencing bigwigs Zoom and Google Meet, but it is not clear if it has ambitions to compete with the two in the enterprise space.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meanwhile US crude oil inventories dropped by 1.7 million barrels in the week to Jan. 1 to 491.3 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed late on Tuesday.(Reuters file photo)
Meanwhile US crude oil inventories dropped by 1.7 million barrels in the week to Jan. 1 to 491.3 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed late on Tuesday.(Reuters file photo)
business

OPEC+ debates whether to raise or freeze oil output as price recovers

Reuters, Dubai/moscow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:54 PM IST
OPEC+ cut output by a record 9.7 million bpd last year as demand collapsed due to the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Stoxx 600 Index slipped 0.7%, dragged lower by miners as gold held near a nine-month low. S&amp;P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts declined though were off their session lows, spurred by the 10-year Treasury yield approaching 1.5% on Wednesday and rising inflation expectations.(AFP)
The Stoxx 600 Index slipped 0.7%, dragged lower by miners as gold held near a nine-month low. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts declined though were off their session lows, spurred by the 10-year Treasury yield approaching 1.5% on Wednesday and rising inflation expectations.(AFP)
business

Inflation rise expectation, long-term borrowing show US markets at risk

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:56 PM IST
In an appearance at a Wall Street Journal webinar later today, Powell is expected to say the central bank will be ultra-patient in pulling back its support for the economy after the pandemic has ended.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP