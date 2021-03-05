FT should be probed by Sebi and not ED or cops, says Amfi
- The ECIR is reportedly based on an FIR filed by the Chennai police under Section 420 of the IPC on the basis of a complaint by the Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability (CFMA), an organisation that fights for investors’ rights.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Franklin Templeton Asset Management, said media reports. The ECIR is reportedly based on an FIR filed by the Chennai police under Section 420 of the IPC on the basis of a complaint by the Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability (CFMA), an organisation that fights for investors’ rights.
However, a letter written by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) last October had questioned the FIR registered by the police and said that the investigation of such offences must rest with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Now, the ECIR by the ED may force Amfi to change its stand.
Considering that Franklin Templeton India president Sanjay Sapre is also the chairman for Amfi’s operations and compliance committee, it may further complicate the position of the industry body. To be sure, Sapre is also a member of the Mutual Funds Advisory Committee (MFAC) of Sebi.
“Any bona fide decisions and actions of mutual funds, which may go awry due to extraneous reasons, can now be translated into criminal action by non-expert bodies, even when an expert regulator has been established,” the Amfi letter had said.
In response to a Mint query, Amfi reiterated its position. “We firmly believe that the matter is entirely within Sebi’s purview. Sebi has adequate powers to take appropriate action against anyone found to be in contravention of the Sebi Act or the rules and regulations,” said N.S. Venkatesh, chief executive, Amfi.
According to media reports, Sebi has summoned Franklin officials to probe. “The IPC, anti-money laundering laws and Sebi Act govern different offences. To the extent that the concerned action is a securities offence, it is Sebi that should investigate,” said Sandeep Parekh, managing partner, Finsec Law Advisors.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FT should be probed by Sebi and not ED or cops, says Amfi
- The ECIR is reportedly based on an FIR filed by the Chennai police under Section 420 of the IPC on the basis of a complaint by the Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability (CFMA), an organisation that fights for investors’ rights.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wearables market grew 144% in ’20 on remote working shift
- Shipments in the December quarter grew at a higher rate of 198% annually with 15.2 million units.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
E-com boom sets off a scramble for warehouses
- The companies are also opting for large boxes for storage, with around 400,000-plus sq. ft being the average demand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wipro to acquire UK consultancy Capco for $1.45 billion
- The latest acquisition is Delaporte’s boldest move to spur growth after the company ceded its position as India’s third-largest software services provider to HCL Technologies Ltd.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flipkart mulls US listing through the SPAC route
- The Bengaluru-based online retailer has been weighing a US initial public offering and it’s now also looking at other options, the people said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel retailers may cut rates in run-up to polls
- While the base price of petrol is ₹33.26 per litre, it attracts ₹32.90 a litre central excise and ₹21.04 per litre local levies in Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPEC+ to extend most oil cuts into April, Saudi to keep voluntary cut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPEC+ meet on oil output with Saudi, Russia seeing fragile recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK probes Apple's App Store for 'stifling competition' and 'hurting consumers'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SBI to conduct property e-auction tomorrow: Here’s what you need to know
- As per SBI’s official website, the properties that are included in the auctions are those of defaulters who failed to pay their dues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EPFO retains 8.5% interest on EPF deposits: Here's how it is calculated
- Here’s how you can calculate the EPF interest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Square to pay $297 mn for majority stake in Jay-Z's Tidal, appoint him to board
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WhatsApp adds voice and video calling feature to desktop version
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPEC+ debates whether to raise or freeze oil output as price recovers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inflation rise expectation, long-term borrowing show US markets at risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox