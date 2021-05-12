Fuel prices hiked for 3rd straight day; petrol costs 92.05 in Delhi

Fuel prices were hiked for the third straight day on Wednesday across the nation. This was the seventh time since May 4 that the prices were changed.

In Delhi, the cost of a litre of petrol is now ₹92.05 and that of diesel is ₹82.61. After the recent hike, petrol costs ₹98.36 and diesel costs ₹89.75 in Mumbai. A litre of petrol is available at ₹100.08 in Bhopal and diesel at ₹90.05.

With the price increase, petrol rates have crossed the ₹100-mark in places like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The fuel prices in India is seeing a continuous rise since last Tuesday. The prices remained stable over the weekend and once again rose on Monday.

Fuel prices vary in different states depending on Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges.

After increasing the petrol price by a record ₹21.58 per litre and diesel by ₹19.18, state-owned fuel retailers--Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) -- had decreased petrol price by 67 paise a litre and diesel by 74 paise per litre which was in effect from March 24 and April 15.