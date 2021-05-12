Home / Business / Fuel prices hiked for 3rd straight day; petrol costs 92.05 in Delhi
Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges.
Fuel prices hiked for 3rd straight day; petrol costs 92.05 in Delhi

  • In Delhi, the cost of a litre of petrol is now 92.05 and that of diesel is 82.61.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 12, 2021 10:22 AM IST

Fuel prices were hiked for the third straight day on Wednesday across the nation. This was the seventh time since May 4 that the prices were changed.

In Delhi, the cost of a litre of petrol is now 92.05 and that of diesel is 82.61. After the recent hike, petrol costs 98.36 and diesel costs 89.75 in Mumbai. A litre of petrol is available at 100.08 in Bhopal and diesel at 90.05.

With the price increase, petrol rates have crossed the 100-mark in places like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The fuel prices in India is seeing a continuous rise since last Tuesday. The prices remained stable over the weekend and once again rose on Monday.

Fuel prices vary in different states depending on Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges.

After increasing the petrol price by a record 21.58 per litre and diesel by 19.18, state-owned fuel retailers--Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) -- had decreased petrol price by 67 paise a litre and diesel by 74 paise per litre which was in effect from March 24 and April 15.

