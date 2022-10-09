Home / Business / Fuel prices in India unchanged. Check latest info for your city

Fuel prices in India unchanged. Check latest info for your city

Updated on Oct 09, 2022 11:28 AM IST

Oil marketing companies review fuel prices daily and the rates are either revised or kept unchanged. The revised fuel prices come into effect at 6 am daily.

In September, sales of petrol and diesel jumped as economic activity picked up with the nearing festival season.(Representative image)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Fuel prices in India are reported to have remained unchanged for the 141st consecutive day on Sunday. In Delhi, the national capital, a litre each of petrol and diesel is being sold at 96.72 and 89.62 respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at 106.31 per litre and diesel at 94.27 per litre. People in Chennai can purchase petrol is being sold at 102.63 per litre and diesel is being sold at 94.24 per litre respectively. In Kolkata, petrol is being sold at 106.03 per litre and diesel at 92.76 per litre.

Here are today's rates of petrol and diesel in some major cities of India:

CityPetrol Price (per litre)Diesel Price (per litre)
 BengaluruRs  101.94    87.89
 Patna  107.24  94.04
 Jaipur  108.48  93.72 
 Lucknow  96.57  89.76
 Chandigarh   96.20   84.26
 Bhopal  108.65   93.90
 Dehradun  95.28  90.29 
 Ranchi 99.84   94.65

People can check the prices of petrol and diesel in their city by sending an SMS. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) customers can send RSP to 9224992249. Customers of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) can send HPPRICE to number 9222201122. On the other hand, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) customers can send RSP to number 9223112222 to check the latest fuel prices.

In September, sales of petrol and diesel jumped as economic activity picked up with the nearing festival season.

A report by news agency PTI last week said that petrol sales soared 13.2 per cent to 2.65 million tonnes last month when compared to 2.34 million tonnes of consumption in September 2021. Diesel saw a 22.6 per cent rise in sales in September to 5.99 million tonnes when compared to the same month last year.

