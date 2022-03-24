Gas prices hiked in Delhi. See new rates

Indraprastha Gas Limited has hiked the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi by ₹1 per standard cubic metre (SCM). PNG will now cost ₹36.61 per SCM in the national capital. The new price will come into effect from today. <strong>Domestic PNG Retail Prices as per</strong>

Delhi Rs.36.61/- per SCM Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad Rs.35.86/- per SCM Karnal & Rewari Rs.35.42/- per SCM Gurugram Rs.34.81/- per SCM Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli Rs.39.37 /- per SCM Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand Rs.42.023/- per SCM Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur Rs.38.50 /-per SCM

Piped natural gas is used for both domestic as well as commercial and industrial consumption. PNG has several benefits to its credit of being a pollution free, economical and safer fuel.

The increase in PNG rates comes just days after a hike in fuel prices by retailers. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each for the second day in a row on Wednesday. Petrol and diesel become costlier by ₹1.60 per litre in two days.

Petrol in Delhi now costs ₹97.01 per litre as against ₹96.21 previously while diesel rate has gone up from ₹87.47 per litre to ₹88.27

India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, ships in about 85% of its oil needs from overseas markets, news agency Reuters reported.

India's local diesel and petrol prices are linked to international prices of the two fuels, which directionally follow increases in crude oil prices.