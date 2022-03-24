Home / Business / Gas prices hiked in Delhi. See new rates
business

Gas prices hiked in Delhi. See new rates

The increase in PNG rates comes just days after a hike in fuel prices by retailers on Tuesday for first time in 4 months.
Indraprastha Gas Limited(File photo for representation)
Indraprastha Gas Limited(File photo for representation)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 08:44 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Indraprastha Gas Limited has hiked the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi by 1 per standard cubic metre (SCM). PNG will now cost 36.61 per SCM in the national capital. The new price will come into effect from today. &lt;strong&gt;Domestic PNG Retail Prices as per&lt;/strong&gt;

DelhiRs.36.61/- per SCM
Noida, Greater Noida & GhaziabadRs.35.86/- per SCM
Karnal & RewariRs.35.42/- per SCM
GurugramRs.34.81/- per SCM
Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & ShamliRs.39.37 /- per SCM
Ajmer, Pali & RajsamandRs.42.023/- per SCM
Kanpur, Hamirpur & FatehpurRs.38.50 /-per SCM

Piped natural gas is used for both domestic as well as commercial and industrial consumption. PNG has several benefits to its credit of being a pollution free, economical and safer fuel.

The increase in PNG rates comes just days after a hike in fuel prices by retailers. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each for the second day in a row on Wednesday. Petrol and diesel become costlier by 1.60 per litre in two days.

Petrol in Delhi now costs 97.01 per litre as against 96.21 previously while diesel rate has gone up from 87.47 per litre to 88.27

India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, ships in about 85% of its oil needs from overseas markets, news agency Reuters reported.

India's local diesel and petrol prices are linked to international prices of the two fuels, which directionally follow increases in crude oil prices.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gas production fuel price hike
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out