Gautam Adani considers investing in Vietnam's airports: What we know so far

Adani Group is considering investing in two airports in Vietnam, the Vietnamese government said weeks after the company revealed it had permission to build a seaport in the country, news agency Reuters reported. Adani group chairman Gautam Adani.(ANI)

Vietnam government's statement comes after a meeting in Delhi on the same day between Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Gautam Adani during the former's official visit to India.

"Adani is planning to strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese partners in the fields of aviation and logistics, via the construction of Long Thanh airport and Chu Lai airport," the statement said, referring to two major airports in the south and central regions.

Last year, Karan Adani announced a plan to invest up to $3 billion in seaport and renewable energy projects in Vietnam. He also said that the investment could reach $10 billion over the longer term.