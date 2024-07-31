 Gautam Adani considers investing in Vietnam's airports: What we know so far - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gautam Adani considers investing in Vietnam's airports: What we know so far

ByHT News Desk
Jul 31, 2024 02:32 PM IST

The statement comes after a meeting in Delhi on the same day between Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Gautam Adani.

Adani Group is considering investing in two airports in Vietnam, the Vietnamese government said weeks after the company revealed it had permission to build a seaport in the country, news agency Reuters reported.

Adani group chairman Gautam Adani.(ANI)
Adani group chairman Gautam Adani.(ANI)

Read more: Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs. Will layoffs take place in Bengaluru and Hyderabad as well?

Vietnam government's statement comes after a meeting in Delhi on the same day between Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Gautam Adani during the former's official visit to India.

"Adani is planning to strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese partners in the fields of aviation and logistics, via the construction of Long Thanh airport and Chu Lai airport," the statement said, referring to two major airports in the south and central regions.

Read more: Ola ‘copied’ MapMyIndia’s data? Bhavish Aggarwal says ‘very opportunistic’

Last year, Karan Adani announced a plan to invest up to $3 billion in seaport and renewable energy projects in Vietnam. He also said that the investment could reach $10 billion over the longer term.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Gautam Adani considers investing in Vietnam's airports: What we know so far
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On