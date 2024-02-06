 Gautam Adani hosts former Australia PM Turnbull: ‘His vision is truly inspiring’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Gautam Adani hosts former Australia PM Turnbull: ‘His vision is truly inspiring’

Gautam Adani hosts former Australia PM Turnbull: ‘His vision is truly inspiring’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 06, 2024 12:59 PM IST

Expressing his admiration for Malcolm Turnbull's vision of energy equality, Gautam Adani said that the former premier's perspective as truly inspiring.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani toured the Hybrid Renewable Park in Gujarat's Khavda alongwith visiting former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull who underscored the global significance of the Adani Group's commitment to green energy. Expressing his admiration for Malcolm Turnbull's vision of energy equality, Gautam Adani said that the former premier's perspective as truly inspiring.

Gautam Adani with former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
Gautam Adani with former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Read more: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, officials meet RBI amid crisis: Report

"It was a privilege to welcome Hon Mr Malcolm Turnbull, former Prime Minister of Australia, and Ms Lucy Turnbull. Delighted that he made time to visit Khavda, where the Adani Group is building the world's largest 30 GW Hybrid Renewables Park, spanning 750 square kilometres. Every engagement with Mr Turnbull is enriching, thought-provoking and educational. His commitment to energy equitability and balanced environmental stewardship is truly inspiring!" Gautam Adani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Hybrid Renewable Park in Khavda

The world's largest 30 GW Hybrid Renewables Park is in Khavda and spans an expansive 750 square kilometres. The Adani Group has pledged a monumental 100 billion dollars investment over the next decade in the green energy transition as it aims to decarbonise, plant 100 million trees by 2030 and initiate innovative pilot projects including the development of a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On