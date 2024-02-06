Gautam Adani hosts former Australia PM Turnbull: ‘His vision is truly inspiring’

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani toured the Hybrid Renewable Park in Gujarat's Khavda alongwith visiting former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull who underscored the global significance of the Adani Group's commitment to green energy. Expressing his admiration for Malcolm Turnbull's vision of energy equality, Gautam Adani said that the former premier's perspective as truly inspiring. Gautam Adani with former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

"It was a privilege to welcome Hon Mr Malcolm Turnbull, former Prime Minister of Australia, and Ms Lucy Turnbull. Delighted that he made time to visit Khavda, where the Adani Group is building the world's largest 30 GW Hybrid Renewables Park, spanning 750 square kilometres. Every engagement with Mr Turnbull is enriching, thought-provoking and educational. His commitment to energy equitability and balanced environmental stewardship is truly inspiring!" Gautam Adani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Hybrid Renewable Park in Khavda

The world's largest 30 GW Hybrid Renewables Park is in Khavda and spans an expansive 750 square kilometres. The Adani Group has pledged a monumental 100 billion dollars investment over the next decade in the green energy transition as it aims to decarbonise, plant 100 million trees by 2030 and initiate innovative pilot projects including the development of a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck.