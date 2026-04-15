GE, Hindustan Aeronautics sign tech deal to build fighter-jet engines in India

GE Aerospace and India's Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. have agreed upon technical specifications to co-produce fighter-jet engines, moving one step closer to a deal that would shift high-end US military technology to India. Hindustan Aeronautics intends to use the F414 engines to power 120 to 130 next-generation, indigenously developed fighter jets.

GE and HAL “reached an agreement on technical matters” for the production of F414 engines, according to a joint statement issued on Tuesday. The pact, under negotiation for three years, includes the transfer of manufacturing expertise to India and will be followed by a final contract.

The agreement marks a pivotal moment for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” initiative, which seeks to modernise the country’s aging air force while reducing its decades-long reliance on Russian hardware. India intends to use the F414 turbines to power 120 to 130 next-generation, indigenously developed fighter jets.

For Washington, the technology transfer signals a deepening of the strategic partnership aimed at countering China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific. While the US has historically guarded its jet engine “crown jewels”, the Biden administration fast-tracked the GE-HAL deal in 2023 as part of a broader push for cooperation on semiconductors, quantum computing and defense hardware.

“This agreement marks a significant step forward in strengthening economic growth and advancing cooperation for both India and the US,” GE Aerospace said in the statement. The move expands a 40-year relationship between General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics.

Defence manufacturing in India India’s need for advanced aviation technology is increasingly urgent. The Indian Air Force is currently struggling with a declining number of fighter squadrons, a vulnerability highlighted during border tensions with Pakistan and China.

Last year, skirmishes with Pakistan saw Islamabad tout the performance of its Chinese J-10C fighters, adding pressure on New Delhi to accelerate its fleet modernisation.

Beyond the US partnership, India has kept its options open, exploring similar engine manufacturing deals with firms in France, Japan, and the UK to ensure its defence supply chain remains diversified.

What is the F414 fighter-jet engine? The F414 engine is a battle-tested platform that has powered US Navy aircraft for more than 30 years. By securing a local production line, India joins a small group of nations with the capability to manufacture high-performance jet engines—a feat that has eluded New Delhi’s domestic scientists for decades despite billions of dollars in investment.

The government aims to replace its fleet of Soviet-era MiG-21s and other Russian platforms with the new F414-powered fighter jets over the next decade.

The finalised technical agreement clears the path for the commercial contract, which will outline the specific percentage of technology transfer and the timeline for the first India-made engines to roll off the assembly line.