'Get it built - NOW!': Donald Trump wants the Canada Keystone XL Oil Pipeline project to be resumed

US President Donald Trump has said that he wants to revive the Keystone XL oil pipeline project. U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that his approach to take over and redevelop Gaza was the "best".(REUTERS File)

“The company building the Keystone XL Pipeline that was viciously jettisoned by the incompetent Biden Administration should come back to America, and get it built - NOW!” Trump wrote in a post on his social media network Truth Social on Monday, February 24, 2025.

What is the Keystone XL Pipeline project?

The Keystone Pipeline is a multibillion-dollar 1,200-mile (1,931 kilometer) project meant to carry Canadian oil sands crude to Nebraska.

Its proposed XL extension was delayed by former President Barack Obama in 2015 at a time when several environmentalists had expressed concerns of climate change and fossil fuels.

Trump then took action to get it completed in 2017, but the Biden administration had signed an executive order to revoke the permit.

As a result, TC Energy Corp, the company involved in building the pipeline abandoned the project. Trump has now revoked the executive order.

He added in his post that his administration is “very different” from the previous one and also promised “Easy approvals, almost immediate start!”

“If not them, perhaps another Pipeline Company,” he wrote. “We want the Keystone XL Pipeline built!”

Despite this, a Bloomberg report quoted a spokesperson of TC Energy's oil pipeline business spinoff called South Bow Corp as saying that the company has “moved on from the Keystone XL project.”

Moreover, parts of the system which runs through Alberta, Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska have already been dismantled and key permits have gotten expired, according to the report.

There is also the issue of Canadians still facing the threat of new tariffs on their exports to the US, which includes a 10% levy on crude, though Trump has delayed the tariffs until early March.

Apart from this, Trump had also vowed to complete the Constitution pipeline meant to transport natural gas to New York, though its developer had scrapped the venture in 2020, according to the report.