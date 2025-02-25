Menu Explore
OpenAI rival Anthropic releases its ‘most intelligent’ AI model to date

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Feb 25, 2025 01:08 PM IST

Anthropic, backed by both Amazon and Google, says that the model's extended thinking mode gives it an additional boost in many tasks.

Anthropic, one of Artificial Intelligence (AI) giant OpenAI's biggest rivals, has released Claude 3.7 Sonnet or — as the company calls it — its “most intelligent model to date.”

Anthropic's Claude 3 logo is seen.
Anthropic's Claude 3 logo is seen.

“It's a hybrid reasoning model, producing near-instant responses or extended, step-by-step thinking,” the San Francisco-based company announced in a post on X at 12:00 am on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

Anthropic, which is backed by both Amazon and Google, says that the model's extended thinking mode gives it an additional boost in math, physics, instruction-following, coding, and many other tasks.

However, Anthropic has optimized it somewhat less for math and computer science competition problems, and instead shifted its focus towards real-world tasks, which the company says “better reflect the needs of our users.”

API users also now can control over how long the model can think for.

Anthropic also claims that it has reduced unnecessary refusals by 45% compared to its predecessor.

In both standard and extended thinking modes, Claude 3.7 Sonnet has the same price as its predecessors, which is $3 per million input tokens and $15 per million output tokens, which also includes thinking tokens, according to an Anthropic blog post.

Apart from this, the company also announced the release of agentic coding tool Claude Code, but in a limited research preview.

Its users can now delegate substantial tasks to Claude right from their terminal.

“In early testing, Claude completed tasks in a single pass that would normally take 45+ minutes of manual work,” the company wrote.

All of this comes at a time when AI companies globally are at a race when it comes to rolling out new innovations and also at making those same innovations cheaper.

Anthropic, which was founded by former OpenAI employees in 2021 is also in the middle of a $3.5 billion funding round which would value it at $61.5 billion, according to multiple reports.

Its original Claude model was released in response to OpenAI's version of ChatGPT that shared its "thinking" process.

