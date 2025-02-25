Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi to Jaipur in 30 minutes: India's first hyperloop test track unveiled at IIT Madras

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Feb 25, 2025 01:10 PM IST

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the first commercial project when the technology has been tested will be on a site as long as 4,050 kilometers.

IIT Madras, with support from the Ministry of Railways, has now developed India's first hyperloop test track which is 422 meters long and allows a high-speed train to travel in a near-vacuum tube at speeds of more than 1,000 km/h.

The IIT Madras Hyperloop track showed that about 350 km can be covered in just 30 minutes.(@AshwiniVaishnaw/X)
The IIT Madras Hyperloop track showed that about 350 km can be covered in just 30 minutes.(@AshwiniVaishnaw/X)

“Government-academia collaboration is driving innovation in futuristic transportation,” Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote in a post on X.

Also Read: Prominent SpaceX engineer who worked on Starlink is leaving the company

Also Read: How Canada’s new visa rules could impact thousands of Indians students and workers

The hyperloop track showed that about 350 km can be covered in just 30 minutes. This means that if it is implemented in the real world, passengers can travel from Delhi to Jaipur, which is roughly 300 km, in less than half an hour.

“The first pod of 422 meters will go a long way in developing technologies,” Vaishnaw said. “I think the time has come when, after the first two grants of a million dollars each, the third grant of one million dollars will be given to IIT Madras for further developing the hyperloop project.”

He also added that the Indian Railways will start the first commercial project when the technology has been thoroughly tested and ready.

“We'll decide a site which can be used for good commercial transportation of let's say some 4,050 kilometers,” he said.

Also Read: Google sued by US edtech firm Chegg over AI search summaries hurting traffic. Company's response

The project, which involves trains potentially traveling at speeds up to Mach 1 via special capsules in vacuum tubes, was funded by the Ministry of Railways and built at the IIT Madras Campus.

For reference, Mach 1 is around 761 miles per hour or 1,224.71 kilometres per hour.

The reason why the trains can reach such high speeds is because they will part of an electromagnetically levitating pod within a vacuum tube which eliminates friction from traditional rails as well air drag.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On