Go First suspends sale of tickets till May 15; DGCA directs refund to passengers

Go First has informed the aviation regulator that they have suspended their sale of tickets till May 15, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Thursday.

“Go First has intimated that they have suspended sale of their flights till 15th May 2023 and are working to refund or reschedule for future dates, the passengers already booked to fly with them. DGCA has examined the response of Go First and has issued an order under the prevailing regulations directing them to process the refunds to passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulation,” a statement from DGCA read

The DGCA had on May 2 issued a show cause notice to Go First for not informing the aviation regulator before suspending their flights from May 3 to 5.

On Tuesday, Go First filed for insolvency resolution proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The airline in response to the DGCA intimated that an application under Section 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has been filed by them before the NCLT.

“They have further intimated that they have temporarily suspended scheduled flight operations for 3 days effective May 3 2023 and shall take further course of action as per the outcome of their application before NCL,” the DGCA stated.

DGGA said that it is committed to minimising passenger inconvenience in view of the abrupt decision by Go First to suspend their scheduled operations without any prior intimation.

After examining the response from Go First, DGCA issued an order under the prevailing regulations directing the airline to process the refunds to passengers.

Following directions from DGCA, Go First on Thursday through its official website informed that it has cancelled flights till May 9 due to operational reasons and said it will initiate a “full refund” to the customers. “We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 9th May 2023 have been cancelled... A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly,” the airline said in an update on its website on Thursday.

