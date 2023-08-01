Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on August 1: Check latest rates for your city

Gold and silver prices on August 1: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 01, 2023 10:19 AM IST

What to buy gold and/or silver today? Here's how much you will have to pay.

Both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are costlier on Tuesday, with their rates rising by 15 and 16 per gram, respectively, from yesterday. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22K gold is available for 5540, while eight gram is at 44,320. For 10 gram of the metal, buyers must pay 55,400, and 5,54,00 for 100 gram.

Representational Image (HT File Photo)

On the other hand, one gram of 24K gold is priced at 6044, and eight gram, at 48,352. For 10 gram and 100 gram, customers must spend 60,400 and 6,04,000 respectively.

City22K Gold price (10 gram)24K Gold (10 gram)
Ahmedabad 55,450 60,490
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 55,400 60,440
Chennai 55,500 60,550
Delhi 55,550 60,570

It must be noted, however, that the rates given here do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact cost.

Silver prices on August 1

Silver, meanwhile, has seen its prices go up by Re 1 per gram from the previous day. As per Goodreturns, The rates for one gram of the metal is 78, and 624 for eight gram. 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram are available for 780, 7800, and 78,000, respectively.

CitySilver price (10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 780
Bengaluru 755
Chennai, Hyderabad 810
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

