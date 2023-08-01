Gold and silver prices on August 1: Check latest rates for your city
What to buy gold and/or silver today? Here's how much you will have to pay.
Both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are costlier on Tuesday, with their rates rising by ₹15 and ₹16 per gram, respectively, from yesterday. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22K gold is available for ₹5540, while eight gram is at ₹44,320. For 10 gram of the metal, buyers must pay ₹55,400, and ₹5,54,00 for 100 gram.
On the other hand, one gram of 24K gold is priced at ₹6044, and eight gram, at ₹48,352. For 10 gram and 100 gram, customers must spend ₹60,400 and ₹6,04,000 respectively.
|City
|22K Gold price (10 gram)
|24K Gold (10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹55,450
|₹60,490
|Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹55,400
|₹60,440
|Chennai
|₹55,500
|₹60,550
|Delhi
|₹55,550
|₹60,570
It must be noted, however, that the rates given here do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact cost.
Silver prices on August 1
Silver, meanwhile, has seen its prices go up by Re 1 per gram from the previous day. As per Goodreturns, The rates for one gram of the metal is ₹78, and ₹624 for eight gram. 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram are available for ₹780, ₹7800, and ₹78,000, respectively.
|City
|Silver price (10 gram)
|Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹780
|Bengaluru
|₹755
|Chennai, Hyderabad
|₹810
