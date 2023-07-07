Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on July 7: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices on July 7: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Jul 07, 2023 09:59 AM IST

Gold and silver prices: 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹54,250 on Friday.

Gold prices in India remained the same on Friday with a gram of 22-carat gold costing 5,425, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of eight grams and 10 grams of 22-carat gold also remained the same, costing 43,400 and 54,250 respectively.

Gold Silver prices today(Mint file)
100 grams of 22-carat gold is now priced at 5,42,500.

The price of 24-carat gold also maintained stability to the previous day. Now the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is 59,160.

Meanwhile, the price of silver also remained the same on Friday. One kg of silver will cost 73,300.

City22-carat Gold (Rs/10 gram)Silver (Rs/kg)
Delhi54,40073,000
Mumbai54,25073,000
Chennai54,60076,700
Kolkata54,25073,000

Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers. They are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies. It is also dependent on international factors like global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies etc.

