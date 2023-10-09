Gold and silver prices on October 9: Check latest rates for your city
Gold prices in India are determined on numerous factors including currency, global demand, interest rates and government policies.
On Monday, the price of 22 and 24-carat (K) gold is unchanged from the previous day, according to the website Goodreturns. Therefore, one gram of 22K gold comes for ₹5315, and 24K, for ₹5798. On the other hand, eight gram is priced at ₹42,520 (22K) and ₹46,384 (24K), while 10 gram and 100 gram are available for ₹53,150 and ₹5,31,500 (22K) and ₹57,980 and ₹5,79,800 (24K).
|City
|22K Gold (price/10 gram)
|24K Gold (price/10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹53,200
|₹58,030
|Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹53,150
|₹57,980
|Chennai
|₹53,700
|₹58,580
|Delhi
|₹53,300
|₹58,130
Buyers must note that the gold rates mentioned here are only indicative; these do not include GST, TCS and other levies. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact daily rate.
What is a ‘carat’?
This is a term used to measure the purity of the yellow metal in a jewellery item. 24K gold is ‘pure’ as it is in liquid form and has a purity of 99%.
Silver prices
Meanwhile, for silver, too, there is no change in the metal's daily price, as per Goodreturns. One gram, eight gram, 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram of silver, therefore, come for ₹72.10, ₹576.80, ₹721, ₹7210, and ₹72,100, respectively.
|City
|Silver price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹721
|Bengaluru
|₹690
|Chennai, Hyderabad
|₹750