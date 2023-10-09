Gold and silver prices on October 9: Check latest rates for your city

On Monday, the price of 22 and 24-carat (K) gold is unchanged from the previous day, according to the website Goodreturns. Therefore, one gram of 22K gold comes for ₹5315, and 24K, for ₹5798. On the other hand, eight gram is priced at ₹42,520 (22K) and ₹46,384 (24K), while 10 gram and 100 gram are available for ₹53,150 and ₹5,31,500 (22K) and ₹57,980 and ₹5,79,800 (24K). Representational Image

City 22K Gold (price/10 gram) 24K Gold (price/10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 53,200 ₹ 58,030 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 53,150 ₹ 57,980 Chennai ₹ 53,700 ₹ 58,580 Delhi ₹ 53,300 ₹ 58,130

Buyers must note that the gold rates mentioned here are only indicative; these do not include GST, TCS and other levies. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact daily rate.

What is a ‘carat’?

This is a term used to measure the purity of the yellow metal in a jewellery item. 24K gold is ‘pure’ as it is in liquid form and has a purity of 99%.

Silver prices

Meanwhile, for silver, too, there is no change in the metal's daily price, as per Goodreturns. One gram, eight gram, 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram of silver, therefore, come for ₹72.10, ₹576.80, ₹721, ₹7210, and ₹72,100, respectively.

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 721 Bengaluru ₹ 690 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 750

