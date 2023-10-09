News / Business / Gold and silver prices on October 9: Check latest rates for your city

Gold and silver prices on October 9: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 09, 2023 08:39 AM IST

Gold prices in India are determined on numerous factors including currency, global demand, interest rates and government policies.

On Monday, the price of 22 and 24-carat (K) gold is unchanged from the previous day, according to the website Goodreturns. Therefore, one gram of 22K gold comes for 5315, and 24K, for 5798. On the other hand, eight gram is priced at 42,520 (22K) and 46,384 (24K), while 10 gram and 100 gram are available for 53,150 and 5,31,500 (22K) and 57,980 and 5,79,800 (24K).

Representational Image
Representational Image

City22K Gold (price/10 gram)24K Gold (price/10 gram)
Ahmedabad 53,200 58,030
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 53,150 57,980
Chennai 53,700 58,580
Delhi 53,300 58,130

Buyers must note that the gold rates mentioned here are only indicative; these do not include GST, TCS and other levies. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact daily rate.

What is a ‘carat’?

This is a term used to measure the purity of the yellow metal in a jewellery item. 24K gold is ‘pure’ as it is in liquid form and has a purity of 99%.

Silver prices

Meanwhile, for silver, too, there is no change in the metal's daily price, as per Goodreturns. One gram, eight gram, 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram of silver, therefore, come for 72.10, 576.80, 721, 7210, and 72,100, respectively.

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 721
Bengaluru 690
Chennai, Hyderabad 750
