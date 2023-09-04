Gold and silver prices on September 4: Check latest rates in your city

The price of gold maintained stability on Monday. The rate for 22-carat gold stood firm at ₹5,520 per gram, while larger quantities, such as 8 grams and 10 grams, were priced at ₹44,160 and ₹55,200, respectively. Notably, the cost for 100 grams of 22-carat gold remained consistent at ₹5,52,000. Meanwhile, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹6,022 per gram. The price of 24 carat gold also declined on Tuesday.(Representative image/istcok)

Silver price to maintained the same trend, with one kilogram of silver registering a nationwide cost of ₹76,900.

City Gold (Rs/10 gram) Silver (Rs/kg) New Delhi 55,350 76,900 Kolkata 55,200 76,900 Chennai 55,450 80,000 Mumbai 55,200 76,900

These price fluctuations are influenced by an array of factors, with input from reputable jewellers being a key component. Factors such as global gold demand, currency values in various nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations related to gold trade all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar in relation to other currencies, exert their influence on gold prices within the Indian market.

