Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
Gold and silver rates today on 18-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Aug 18, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver Rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 72369.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 81750.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate increased on Sunday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7236.9 per gm, up by 635.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 6629.0 per gm, up by 582.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -1.31%, whereas in the last month it has changed by 3.46%. The silver rate is 81750.0 per kg, up by 80.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: Gold rate in Delhi today is 72369.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 17-08-2024, the price of gold was 72634.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 12-08-2024 was 71683.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: Silver rate in Delhi today is 81750.0/Kg. Yesterday on 17-08-2024, the price of silver was 81000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 12-08-2024 was 80500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: Gold rate in Chennai today is 71804.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 17-08-2024, the price of gold was 73129.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 12-08-2024 was 71962.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: Silver rate in Chennai today is 81590.0/Kg. Yesterday on 17-08-2024, the price of silver was 81000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 12-08-2024 was 80420.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: Gold rate in Mumbai today is 72440.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 17-08-2024, the price of gold was 72563.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 12-08-2024 was 70987.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: Silver rate in Mumbai today is 81750.0/Kg. Yesterday on 17-08-2024, the price of silver was 81000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 12-08-2024 was 80500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: Gold rate in Kolkata today is 71945.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 17-08-2024, the price of gold was 72492.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 12-08-2024 was 71753.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: Silver rate in Kolkata today is 81750.0/Kg. Yesterday on 17-08-2024, the price of silver was 81000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 12-08-2024 was 80500.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at 2731.5 per 10 gm, up by 40.908 at the time of publishing. The silver August 2024 MCX futures were trading at -2.0E7 per kg, down by 830837.279 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
