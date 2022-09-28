Home / Business / Gold falls by 435, Silver tumbles 1,600: Report

Published on Sep 28, 2022 03:52 PM IST

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,615.7 per ounce while silver was trading down at USD 18 per ounce.

Gold prices traded lower as spot gold prices at COMEX fell to USD 1,615 per ounce, a level last seen in April 2020, Dilip Parmar from HDFC securities said.&nbsp;
PTI

Gold price declined by 435 to 49,282 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday in tandem with fall in rates of the precious metal in international market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at 49,717 per 10 gram.

Silver also tumbled by 1,600 to 54,765 per kg.

"Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi fell by 435 per 10-gram following risk-averse sentiment and the Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) cut holding in gold," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Gold prices traded lower as spot gold prices at COMEX fell to USD 1,615 per ounce, a level last seen in April 2020, Parmar added.

