close_game
close_game
News / Business / Gold prices down by 270, silver declines by 3 on January 4: Check city-wise rates

Gold prices down by 270, silver declines by 3 on January 4: Check city-wise rates

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Jan 04, 2024 07:47 AM IST

The gold and silver prices, a day after showing a spike, were down once again by ₹270 and ₹3 per 10 grams in the national capital.

Gold, silver prices on January 4: A day after showing a significant spike, the gold and silver prices in India are back to the former rate after the rates declined steeply for gold and marginally for silver on Thursday. Before this, gold prices were stable for three days.

Gold prices declined by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>270 on January 4.
Gold prices declined by 270 on January 4.

Gold and silver prices showed a decline of 270 and 3 per 10 gram of metal on Thursday, while it had risen by the same amount yesterday. Gold and silver prices had remained unchanged from December 30 to January 2, after which they were spiked yesterday.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The prices of gold spiked up on January 4, 2024, with the rate of one gram of 24K and 22K gold fixed at 6397 and 5865 respectively on Monday. Silver prices also showed a marginal hike at 78.90 per gram.

For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay 6397 (one gram), 51,176 (eight gram), 63,970 (10 gram) and 6,39,700 (100 gram). Here are the city-wise rates for gold today.

Gold prices on January 4: Check city-wise rates

City22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)
Delhi 58,650 63,970
Mumbai 58,500 63,820
Kolkata 58,500 63,820
Bengaluru 58,500 63,820
Chennai 59,150 64,530

It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.

Silver prices on January 4: Check city-wise rates

After gold prices saw a steep decline of 270, the silver prices also took a hit today, down by 3 per 10 grams of the metal. Silver prices today were fixed at 78.60 per one gram in the national capital, seeing a change of 0.30.

CitySilver prices (per 10 gram)
Delhi 786
Mumbai 786
Kolkata 786
Bengaluru 765
Chennai 800
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out