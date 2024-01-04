Gold prices down by 270, silver declines by 3 on January 4: Check city-wise rates

Gold, silver prices on January 4: A day after showing a significant spike, the gold and silver prices in India are back to the former rate after the rates declined steeply for gold and marginally for silver on Thursday. Before this, gold prices were stable for three days. Gold prices declined by ₹ 270 on January 4.

Gold and silver prices showed a decline of ₹270 and ₹3 per 10 gram of metal on Thursday, while it had risen by the same amount yesterday. Gold and silver prices had remained unchanged from December 30 to January 2, after which they were spiked yesterday.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The prices of gold spiked up on January 4, 2024, with the rate of one gram of 24K and 22K gold fixed at ₹6397 and ₹5865 respectively on Monday. Silver prices also showed a marginal hike at ₹78.90 per gram.

For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹6397 (one gram), ₹51,176 (eight gram), ₹63,970 (10 gram) and ₹6,39,700 (100 gram). Here are the city-wise rates for gold today.

Gold prices on January 4: Check city-wise rates

City 22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS) 24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS) Delhi ₹ 58,650 ₹ 63,970 Mumbai ₹ 58,500 ₹ 63,820 Kolkata ₹ 58,500 ₹ 63,820 Bengaluru ₹ 58,500 ₹ 63,820 Chennai ₹ 59,150 ₹ 64,530

It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.

Silver prices on January 4: Check city-wise rates

After gold prices saw a steep decline of ₹270, the silver prices also took a hit today, down by ₹3 per 10 grams of the metal. Silver prices today were fixed at ₹78.60 per one gram in the national capital, seeing a change of ₹0.30.