Gold prices fall by over 11,000. Is it safe to invest in the yellow metal?

Gold prices closed at the highest level of Rs. 57,008 per 10 gram on August 7, 2020, in the Delhi bullion market and since then, the price of the yellow metal has fallen by ₹11,409 till Friday 26, 2021. Silver was at ₹77,840 per kg on August 7, 2020, which has gone down by ₹10,421 to ₹67,419 on Friday. The fall in prices of gold and silver has left investors wondering whether they should invest in the precious metals or sell or hold what they have. Some also want to know whether it will be safe to invest in gold at current prices.

Increase in US bonds yield and its impact on gold prices

Surendra Mehta, the national secretary of the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), has said that the biggest reason for the fall in gold prices was the dollar strengthening against other big currencies. The US dollar index has strengthened against major currencies. The US dollar and gold are negatively correlated, therefore as demand for the American currency goes up, the price of the yellow metal comes under pressure. US bond yields have also risen causing a correction in gold prices.

Investors can earn strong profits from gold at current prices

Mehta said that after the beginning of the vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease and a spurt in economic activity, people are now turning to more risky investment options for stronger profits. These include options such as equity and cryptocurrency. People are also looking to invest in riskier assets such as equities and cryptocurrencies. However, Mehta feels this correction is likely to be short-lived and people should use this as an opportunity to bet on e gold. The current rally across assets such as equities is powered by liquidity and is unlikely to last long. If equity markets correct, people will again get into gold as it is a safe haven asset. Also, the US is expected to announce a further stimulus package anytime soon which may drive gold prices higher. He feels that gold prices may again touch a high of $1960 per ounce in the next 3-4 months that is around $150 above its current level.

Gold can touch new levels in 2021

According to experts, gold prices are set to increase in 2021. They predict that once the price of gold starts increasing, it will cross the level of ₹62,000 per 10 gram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON