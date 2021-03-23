IND USA
In the international market as well, gold prices fell, as spot gold slipped 0.3 per cent to $1,734 an ounce and US gold futures were down 0.1 per cent to $1,736.20 per ounce.(Reuters)
Gold prices fall further to 44,800 per 10 gram. Check rates in your city

  • Gold prices vary according to the tax structure across states and cities. Check rates in your city here
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:26 AM IST

Gold prices in India continued to fall below the 45,000-mark on Tuesday for the fourth consecutive day. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures dipped 0.23 per cent to 44,776 per 10 gram and silver futures were down 0.44 per cent to 66,331 per kg. The spot price of 24-carat gold stood at 44,800 per 10 gram, according to Good Returns, which was down by 120 per 10 gram. Gold prices vary according to the tax structure across states and cities.

In the international market as well, gold prices fell, as spot gold slipped 0.3 per cent to $1,734 an ounce and US gold futures were down 0.1 per cent to $1,736.20 per ounce. According to a Reuters report, the prices of gold fell as they were dragged down by gains made in equity markets and dollar, although the markets were affected by larger concerns of the fresh lockdown being imposed in Germany and the increase in coronavirus disease cases in Europe.

City-wise 22-carat gold price per 10 gram:

Mumbai: 43,800

Delhi: 44,200

Chennai 42,120

Kolkata: 44,540

Bangalore: 42,050

Hyderabad: 42,050

Kerala: 42,050

Lucknow – 44,200

Pune: 43,800

Ahmedabad: 44,500

Jaipur: 44,200

Patna: 43,800

Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore: 42,120

Gujarat’s Vadodara: 44,500

City-wise 24-carat gold price per 10 gram

Mumbai: 44,800

Delhi: 48,220

Chennai 45,950

Kolkata: 47,210

Bangalore: 45,880

Hyderabad: 45,880

Kerala: 45,880

Lucknow: 48,220

Pune: 44,800

Ahmedabad: 46,370

Jaipur: 48,220

Patna: 44,800

Coimbatore: 45,950

Vadodara: 46,370

The prices mentioned above are exclusive of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes and may vary in showrooms.

