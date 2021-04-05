Gold prices fall further today. Check rates in your city here

Gold and silver prices in India were lower on Monday, tracking global markets. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold futures were down 0.14 per cent to ₹45,355 per 10 gram and silver futures were at ₹65,070 per kg. Spot gold prices for 10 gram 22-carat-gold stood at ₹43,920 and 24-carat-gold was at ₹44,910, according to Good Returns. Gold prices have been witnessing a downward trend since hitting ₹56,200 in August last year. For the first three months of this year, gold prices fell nearly ₹5,000 per 10 gram. Gold prices vary according to the tax structure across states and cities. The prices mentioned below are exclusive of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes and may vary in showrooms.

Check rates of 10 gram gold in your city on Monday (April 5):

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai ₹ 42,790 ₹ 46,680 Ahmedabad ₹ 44,720 ₹ 46,600 Bhubaneswar ₹ 42,270 ₹ 45,110 Mumbai ₹ 43,920 ₹ 44,920 Visakhapatnam ₹ 41,350 ₹ 46,110 Jaipur ₹ 44,420 ₹ 48,460 Patna ₹ 43,920 ₹ 44,920 Delhi ₹ 44,420 ₹ 48,460 Chandigarh ₹ 44,420 ₹ 48,460 Kolkata ₹ 44,790 ₹ 47,480

In international markets, gold was steady on Monday owing to signs of an economic rebound amid positive US jobs data against the implications of President Joe Biden’s spending plans, according to a report in news agency Reuters. US job data which was released on Friday showed that the country created the highest number of jobs in March in seven months which has been attributed to increase in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccinations and lesser restrictions or business shutdowns. Spot gold traded flat at $1,728.60 per ounce and among other precious metals, silver rose 0.2 per cent to $25.01, while platinum climbed 0.4 per cent to $1,214.03. Traders will be keenly watching the progress of President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal. Overall trading is likely to be muted as markets including Australia, China and Hong Kong are shut for holidays on Monday.