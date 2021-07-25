Home / Business / Gold prices remain unchanged, fluctuates in some metros. Check rates here
Prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold per 10 gram in Mumbai stands at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>46,870, and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>46,870 on Sunday, according to the Good Returns website.
Prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold per 10 gram in Mumbai stands at 46,870, and 46,870 on Sunday, according to the Good Returns website.
business

Gold prices remain unchanged, fluctuates in some metros. Check rates here

  • Gold prices for 10 gram of both 22 carat and 24 carat witnessed a marginal dip in Delhi and Kolkata, however, they spiked in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 02:15 PM IST

Gold prices in India remained the same on Sunday after witnessing a dip last week. According to the Good Returns website, the price of 22-carat gold remains at 46,870 per 10 gram, and the same for 24-carat gold stands at 47,870.

Gold prices in major Indian cities have, however, seen a spike from Saturday. In Mumbai, the 22-carat gold is priced at 46,870 per 10 gram on Sunday, up from 46,860 for the equal quantity on a preceding day. The price for the 24-carat gold has also seen a surge in the Maharashtra capital, with per 10 gram priced at 46,870, up from Saturday’s 46,860, as per the Good Returns website.

In other metropolitan cities, including the national capital, gold prices continued their dipping trend further. In Delhi, 22-carat gold is priced at 46,850 per 10 gram on Sunday as opposed to Saturday’s 46,860. The rate for 24-carat gold is 51,110 per 10 gram, down from 51,120 on Saturday.

In Kolkata and Chennai, the gold prices for 22-carat gold stand at 47,250 and 45,060 per 10 gram, respectively. For the 24 carat gold, the price stands at 49,950 and 49,160 per 10 gram, respectively. On Saturday, the price for 22-carat gold per 10 gram in Kolkata was 47,260 whereas the same for 24-carat gold was 49,960. The gold price for both 22 carat and 24 carat also saw a drop of 10 each in Chennai on Sunday, the Good Returns website showed.

Sugandha Sachdeva, vice president at Religare Broking Limited, said that any drop in the price of the gold should be seen as an “opportunity by yellow metal buyers till the precious metal is priced above 46,500 per 10 gram.” “Outlook for gold is still bullish…The triggers working in favour of gold price rally in the long-term are rising concern of global inflation that seems to be persisting further and increasing number of Covid-19 cases, which includes the delta variant cases in the US, some European nations and South-East Asian countries, even though the soaring risk appetite globally has dimmed the appeal of gold to a large extent this year,” she said according to Livemint.

Here are the gold rates of major Indian cities today:

Mumbai

46,870 for 22-carat gold per 10 gram

47,870 for 24-carat gold per 10 gram

Delhi

46,850 for 22-carat gold per 10 gram

51,110 for 24-carat gold per 10 gram

Kolkata

47,250 for 22-carat gold per 10 gram

49,950 for 24-carat gold per 10 gram

Chennai

45,060 for 22-carat gold per 10 gram

49,160 for 24-carat gold per 10 gram

Bangalore

44,700 for 22-carat gold per 10 gram

48,770 for 24-carat gold per 10 gram

Hyderabad

44,700 for 22-carat gold per 10 gram

48,770 for 24-carat gold per 10 gram

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gold prices gold price today
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.