Gold prices remain unchanged, fluctuates in some metros. Check rates here

Gold prices in India remained the same on Sunday after witnessing a dip last week. According to the Good Returns website, the price of 22-carat gold remains at ₹46,870 per 10 gram, and the same for 24-carat gold stands at ₹47,870.

Gold prices in major Indian cities have, however, seen a spike from Saturday. In Mumbai, the 22-carat gold is priced at ₹46,870 per 10 gram on Sunday, up from ₹46,860 for the equal quantity on a preceding day. The price for the 24-carat gold has also seen a surge in the Maharashtra capital, with per 10 gram priced at ₹46,870, up from Saturday’s ₹46,860, as per the Good Returns website.

In other metropolitan cities, including the national capital, gold prices continued their dipping trend further. In Delhi, 22-carat gold is priced at ₹46,850 per 10 gram on Sunday as opposed to Saturday’s ₹46,860. The rate for 24-carat gold is ₹51,110 per 10 gram, down from ₹51,120 on Saturday.

In Kolkata and Chennai, the gold prices for 22-carat gold stand at ₹47,250 and ₹45,060 per 10 gram, respectively. For the 24 carat gold, the price stands at ₹49,950 and ₹49,160 per 10 gram, respectively. On Saturday, the price for 22-carat gold per 10 gram in Kolkata was ₹47,260 whereas the same for 24-carat gold was ₹49,960. The gold price for both 22 carat and 24 carat also saw a drop of ₹10 each in Chennai on Sunday, the Good Returns website showed.

Sugandha Sachdeva, vice president at Religare Broking Limited, said that any drop in the price of the gold should be seen as an “opportunity by yellow metal buyers till the precious metal is priced above ₹46,500 per 10 gram.” “Outlook for gold is still bullish…The triggers working in favour of gold price rally in the long-term are rising concern of global inflation that seems to be persisting further and increasing number of Covid-19 cases, which includes the delta variant cases in the US, some European nations and South-East Asian countries, even though the soaring risk appetite globally has dimmed the appeal of gold to a large extent this year,” she said according to Livemint.

Here are the gold rates of major Indian cities today:

Mumbai

₹46,870 for 22-carat gold per 10 gram

₹47,870 for 24-carat gold per 10 gram

Delhi

₹46,850 for 22-carat gold per 10 gram

₹51,110 for 24-carat gold per 10 gram

Kolkata

₹47,250 for 22-carat gold per 10 gram

₹49,950 for 24-carat gold per 10 gram

Chennai

₹45,060 for 22-carat gold per 10 gram

₹49,160 for 24-carat gold per 10 gram

Bangalore

₹44,700 for 22-carat gold per 10 gram

₹48,770 for 24-carat gold per 10 gram

Hyderabad

₹44,700 for 22-carat gold per 10 gram

₹48,770 for 24-carat gold per 10 gram