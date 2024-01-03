Gold prices up by ₹270, silver sees marginal growth on January 3: Check city-wise rates
After remaining steady for three days, gold and silver prices have shown a marginal growth, with gold up by ₹270 in Delhi.
Gold, silver prices on January 3: There is a change in the price of gold and silver across the country today, with the rates of both the metals up on Wednesday. The change in prices comes after the rates of both gold and silver remained stable for three consecutive days.
Gold and silver prices remained unchanged from December 30 to January 2, but the rates of the yellow metal showed a significant growth today, up by ₹270 per 10 gram for 24K gold on January 3. Meanwhile, silver prices were up by ₹3 per 10 gram today.
The prices of gold spiked up on January 3, 2024, with the rate of one gram of 24K and 22K gold fixed at ₹6424 and ₹5890 respectively on Monday. Silver prices also showed a marginal hike at ₹78.90 per gram.
For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹6426 (one gram), ₹51,392 (eight gram), ₹64,240 (10 gram) and ₹6,42,400 (100 gram). Here are the city-wise rates for gold today.
Gold prices on January 3: Check city-wise rates
|City
|22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)
|24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)
|Delhi
|₹58,900
|₹64,240
|Mumbai
|₹58,750
|₹64,090
|Kolkata
|₹58,750
|₹64,090
|Bengaluru
|₹58,750
|₹64,090
|Chennai
|₹59,200
|₹64,580
It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.
Silver prices on January 3: Check city-wise rates
|City
|Silver price (per 10 gram)
|Delhi
|₹789
|Mumbai
|₹789
|Bengaluru
|₹765
|Kolkata
|₹789
|Chennai
|₹803
Just like the gold prices, silver rates were also up on Wednesday, January 3, after being stable for three consecutive days. Silver prices today were fixed at ₹78.90 per one gram in the national capital, seeing a change of ₹0.30.