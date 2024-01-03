Gold prices up by 270, silver sees marginal growth on January 3: Check city-wise rates

Gold, silver prices on January 3: There is a change in the price of gold and silver across the country today, with the rates of both the metals up on Wednesday. The change in prices comes after the rates of both gold and silver remained stable for three consecutive days. The price of gold and silver saw a slight spike on January 3.(Reuters Photo)

Gold and silver prices remained unchanged from December 30 to January 2, but the rates of the yellow metal showed a significant growth today, up by ₹270 per 10 gram for 24K gold on January 3. Meanwhile, silver prices were up by ₹3 per 10 gram today.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The prices of gold spiked up on January 3, 2024, with the rate of one gram of 24K and 22K gold fixed at ₹6424 and ₹5890 respectively on Monday. Silver prices also showed a marginal hike at ₹78.90 per gram.

For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹6426 (one gram), ₹51,392 (eight gram), ₹64,240 (10 gram) and ₹6,42,400 (100 gram). Here are the city-wise rates for gold today.

Gold prices on January 3: Check city-wise rates

City 22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS) 24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS) Delhi ₹ 58,900 ₹ 64,240 Mumbai ₹ 58,750 ₹ 64,090 Kolkata ₹ 58,750 ₹ 64,090 Bengaluru ₹ 58,750 ₹ 64,090 Chennai ₹ 59,200 ₹ 64,580

It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.

Silver prices on January 3: Check city-wise rates

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Delhi ₹ 789 Mumbai ₹ 789 Bengaluru ₹ 765 Kolkata ₹ 789 Chennai ₹ 803

Just like the gold prices, silver rates were also up on Wednesday, January 3, after being stable for three consecutive days. Silver prices today were fixed at ₹78.90 per one gram in the national capital, seeing a change of ₹0.30.