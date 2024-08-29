Gold Rate Today 29-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate increased on Thursday. The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹7334.0 per gm, up by ₹71.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is ₹6717.9 per gm, up by ₹65.0. Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -1.77%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -5.31%. The silver rate is ₹85180.0 per kg, down by ₹1040.0.

Gold rate in Delhi

Gold rate in Delhi today is ₹73340.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 28-08-2024, the price of gold was ₹74203.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 23-08-2024 was ₹72888.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi

Silver rate in Delhi today is ₹85180.0/Kg. Yesterday on 28-08-2024, the price of silver was ₹86450.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 23-08-2024 was ₹84990.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai

Gold rate in Chennai today is ₹73125.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 28-08-2024, the price of gold was ₹73195.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 23-08-2024 was ₹73890.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai

Silver rate in Chennai today is ₹85180.0/Kg. Yesterday on 28-08-2024, the price of silver was ₹86450.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 23-08-2024 was ₹84900.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai

Gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹73913.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 28-08-2024, the price of gold was ₹74131.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 23-08-2024 was ₹73174.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai

Silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹85180.0/Kg. Yesterday on 28-08-2024, the price of silver was ₹86450.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 23-08-2024 was ₹84990.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata

Gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹72838.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 28-08-2024, the price of gold was ₹73483.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 23-08-2024 was ₹73675.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata

Silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹85180.0/Kg. Yesterday on 28-08-2024, the price of silver was ₹86450.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 23-08-2024 was ₹84990.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹2261.5 per 10 gm, up by ₹5.925 at the time of publishing.

The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹-2.0E7 per kg, down by ₹407930.343 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.