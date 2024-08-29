 Gold Rate Today 29-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Gold Rate Today 29-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 29, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 73340.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 85180.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate increased on Thursday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7334.0 per gm, up by 71.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 6717.9 per gm, up by 65.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -1.77%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -5.31%. The silver rate is 85180.0 per kg, down by 1040.0.

Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 73340.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 28-08-2024, the price of gold was 74203.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 23-08-2024 was 72888.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 85180.0/Kg. Yesterday on 28-08-2024, the price of silver was 86450.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 23-08-2024 was 84990.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 73125.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 28-08-2024, the price of gold was 73195.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 23-08-2024 was 73890.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 85180.0/Kg. Yesterday on 28-08-2024, the price of silver was 86450.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 23-08-2024 was 84900.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 73913.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 28-08-2024, the price of gold was 74131.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 23-08-2024 was 73174.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 85180.0/Kg. Yesterday on 28-08-2024, the price of silver was 86450.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 23-08-2024 was 84990.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 72838.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 28-08-2024, the price of gold was 73483.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 23-08-2024 was 73675.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 85180.0/Kg. Yesterday on 28-08-2024, the price of silver was 86450.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 23-08-2024 was 84990.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at 2261.5 per 10 gm, up by 5.925 at the time of publishing.
The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at -2.0E7 per kg, down by 407930.343 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Gold Rate Today 29-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city
Story Saved
