 Gold Rate today and Silver price on 26-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Gold Rate today and Silver price on 26-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 26, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today : The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 72781.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 84780.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate increased on Monday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7278.1 per gm, up by 315.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 6666.7 per gm, up by 288.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 1.02%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -3.77%. The silver rate is 84780.0 per kg, up by 540.0.

Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 72781.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 25-08-2024, the price of gold was 72710.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 20-08-2024 was 73455.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 84780.0/Kg. Yesterday on 25-08-2024, the price of silver was 84780.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 20-08-2024 was 83460.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 73352.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 25-08-2024, the price of gold was 72567.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 20-08-2024 was 72815.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 84780.0/Kg. Yesterday on 25-08-2024, the price of silver was 84700.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 20-08-2024 was 83540.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 73067.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 25-08-2024, the price of gold was 73281.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 20-08-2024 was 73099.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 84780.0/Kg. Yesterday on 25-08-2024, the price of silver was 84780.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 20-08-2024 was 83460.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 73352.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 25-08-2024, the price of gold was 73138.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 20-08-2024 was 73170.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 84780.0/Kg. Yesterday on 25-08-2024, the price of silver was 84780.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 20-08-2024 was 83460.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at 309.0 per 10 gm, down by 3.738 at the time of publishing.

The silver August 2024 MCX futures were trading at -2.0E7 per kg, down by 792807.095 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
