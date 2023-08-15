Home / Business / Gold, silver prices on August 15: Check latest rates for your city on Independence Day

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 15, 2023 10:22 AM IST

While the prices of gold are unchanged, silver is cheaper than yesterday.

On Tuesday, there is no change in the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22K gold is, therefore, available for 5465, and eight gram, for 43,720. Buyers must pay 54,650 for 10 gram of 22K gold, and 5,46,500 for 100 gram.

On the other hand, one gram of 24K of the metal comes for 5962, while eight gram is priced at 47,696; 10 and 100 gram are at 59,620 and 5,96,200, respectively.

City22K Gold price (10 gram)24K Gold price (10 gram)
Ahmedabad 54,700 59,670
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 54,650 59,620
Chennai 54,950 59,950
Delhi 54,800 59,760

Customers must, however, note that the rates mentioned above are only indicative, and are without GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact cost for the day.

Silver prices on August 15

Silver, meanwhile, has seen its daily rate dip by 3.40 per gram from the previous day. As per Goodreturns, one gram of the metal is selling for 72.80, and eight gram, for 582.40; the price for 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram is 728, 7280, and 72,800, respectively.

CitySilver price (10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 728
Bengaluru 715
Chennai, Hyderabad 760
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

