Gold, silver prices on April 4: Latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
Apr 04, 2023 08:01 AM IST

One gram of 24K gold saw a marginal dip of ₹33 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, gold and silver prices dipped further compared to the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, the rate of 22 carat (K) gold was at 5,470 – down 5,500 per gram on Monday. Eight and ten grams of 22 carat (K) gold stood at 43,760 and 54,700, respectively. On Monday, prices were down by 240 and 300 for eight and ten grams of the metal, respectively.

100 grams of 22K gold can be bought for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,47,000 today, down by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000 from yesterday’s rate. (Representative)
100 grams of 22K gold can be bought for 5,47,000 today, down by 3,000 from yesterday's rate.

100 grams of 22K gold can be bought for 5,47,000 today, down by 3,000 from yesterday’s rate.

One gram of 24K gold also saw a marginal dip of 33 as it was available for 5,967 today, compared to Monday’s rate of 6,000.

City22K Gold (Price per gram)24K Gold (price per gram)
Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida 54,850 59,820
Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Vadodara 54,750 59,720
Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai 55,350 60,380
Hyderabad, Pune 54,700 59,670

The above prices are not inclusive of GST, tax collected on sources (TCS) and other charges. It is recommended to determine the actual prices from local jewellers.

Silver rates

The price of silver in India saw a slight decrease of 0.5 per gram on Tuesday. The precious metal is retailing at 74 for 1 gram, 592 for 8 grams, and 740 for 10 grams. The corresponding figures on Monday were 74.50 for 1 gram, 596 for 8 grams, and 745 for 10 grams. One kg silver stands at 74,000, today, down by 500 from the previous day.

City10 gm silver
Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata 740
Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad 771

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as a steady dollar made bullion more expensive for overseas buyers, while softer U.S. economic data heightened expectations of less-aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,962.36 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,999.50.

(With inputs from Reuters)

