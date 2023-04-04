Gold, silver prices on April 4: Latest rates in your city

On Tuesday, gold and silver prices dipped further compared to the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, the rate of 22 carat (K) gold was at ₹5,470 – down ₹5,500 per gram on Monday. Eight and ten grams of 22 carat (K) gold stood at ₹43,760 and ₹54,700, respectively. On Monday, prices were down by ₹240 and ₹300 for eight and ten grams of the metal, respectively. 100 grams of 22K gold can be bought for ₹ 5,47,000 today, down by ₹ 3,000 from yesterday’s rate. (Representative)

100 grams of 22K gold can be bought for ₹5,47,000 today, down by ₹3,000 from yesterday’s rate.

One gram of 24K gold also saw a marginal dip of ₹33 as it was available for ₹5,967 today, compared to Monday’s rate of ₹6,000.

City 22K Gold (Price per gram) 24K Gold (price per gram) Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida ₹ 54,850 ₹ 59,820 Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Vadodara ₹ 54,750 ₹ 59,720 Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai ₹ 55,350 ₹ 60,380 Hyderabad, Pune ₹ 54,700 ₹ 59,670

The above prices are not inclusive of GST, tax collected on sources (TCS) and other charges. It is recommended to determine the actual prices from local jewellers.

Silver rates

The price of silver in India saw a slight decrease of ₹0.5 per gram on Tuesday. The precious metal is retailing at ₹74 for 1 gram, ₹592 for 8 grams, and ₹740 for 10 grams. The corresponding figures on Monday were ₹74.50 for 1 gram, ₹596 for 8 grams, and ₹745 for 10 grams. One kg silver stands at ₹74,000, today, down by ₹500 from the previous day.

City 10 gm silver Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata ₹ 740 Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad ₹ 771

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as a steady dollar made bullion more expensive for overseas buyers, while softer U.S. economic data heightened expectations of less-aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,962.36 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,999.50.

(With inputs from Reuters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON