Gold, silver prices on August 28: Check latest rates in your city today
The prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold, as well as silver, are unchaged from the previous day.
The prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are unchanged on Monday. According to Goodreturns, one gram of 22K gold is available for ₹5450, and eight gram, for ₹43,600. For 10 gram of the metal, buyers must pay ₹54,500, while 100 gram is rated at ₹5,45,000.
On the other hand, one gram of 24K gold comes for ₹5945, while eight gram comes for ₹47,560. Meanwhile, 10 gram and 100 gram are at ₹59,450 and ₹5,94,500, respectively.
|City
|22K gold price (10 gram)
|24K gold price (10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹54,550
|₹59,500
|Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹54,500
|₹59,450
|Chennai
|₹54,800
|₹59,780
|Delhi
|₹54,650
|₹59,600
It must be noted, however, that the gold prices mentioned are only indicative; these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact daily rate.
Silver prices on August 28
The daily prices of silver, too, are unchanged from the previous day. As per Goodreturns, the cost of one gram of the metal is ₹76.90, and eight gram, ₹615.20. Similarly, 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kg can be purchased for ₹769, ₹7690, and ₹76,900, respectively.
|City
|Silver price (10 gram)
|Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata
|₹769
|Bengaluru
|₹755
|Chennai, Hyderabad
|₹800