Gold, silver prices on May 10: What are the latest rates in your city?

The price of gold, on Wednesday increased marginally with the cost of one gram of 22 carat gold increasing to ₹5,670 from yesterday’s ₹5,660, as per the figures released by Goodreturns. Accordingly, the prices of eight grams and 10 grams of 22K gold also increased to ₹45,360 and ₹56,700 from the previous day figures, respectively. The price of 24 carat gold also recorded a slight increase on Wednesday.(Mint file)

The price of 24 carat gold also recorded a slight increase on Wednesday with one gram of 24-carat gold being priced at ₹6,185 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹49,480 and ₹61,850 respectively.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver remained unchanged on Wednesday from the previous day's figures. A gram of silver is priced at ₹78.10 while, the price of eight grams of silver stood at ₹624.80. 10 grams of silver is available at ₹781 while one kg of silver will cost ₹78,100, Goodreturns said.

CITY GOLD 22K (Rs/10 GRAM) SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM) DELHI 56,850 781 MUMBAI 56,700 781 KOLKATA 56,700 781 CHENNAI 57,200 825 BENGALURU 56,750 825

In India, the gold prices are sourced from reputed jewellers and are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies.

The term 'carat' is used to measure the purity of gold. A 24K gold is also called pure gold and has 99.9 per cent purity. While, 22K gold comprises 22 parts of gold mixed with two parts of other metals like copper and zinc.

