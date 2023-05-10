Home / Business / Gold, silver prices on May 10: What are the latest rates in your city?

Shobhit Gupta
May 10, 2023 07:01 AM IST

The price of 24 carat gold also recorded a slight increase on Wednesday with one gram of 24-carat gold being priced at ₹6,185.

The price of gold, on Wednesday increased marginally with the cost of one gram of 22 carat gold increasing to 5,670 from yesterday’s 5,660, as per the figures released by Goodreturns. Accordingly, the prices of eight grams and 10 grams of 22K gold also increased to 45,360 and 56,700 from the previous day figures, respectively.

The price of 24 carat gold also recorded a slight increase on Wednesday.(Mint file)
The price of 24 carat gold also recorded a slight increase on Wednesday.

The price of 24 carat gold also recorded a slight increase on Wednesday with one gram of 24-carat gold being priced at 6,185 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at 49,480 and 61,850 respectively.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver remained unchanged on Wednesday from the previous day's figures. A gram of silver is priced at 78.10 while, the price of eight grams of silver stood at 624.80. 10 grams of silver is available at 781 while one kg of silver will cost 78,100, Goodreturns said.

CITYGOLD 22K (Rs/10 GRAM)SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM)
DELHI56,850781
MUMBAI56,700781
KOLKATA56,700781
CHENNAI57,200825
BENGALURU56,750825

In India, the gold prices are sourced from reputed jewellers and are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies.

The term 'carat' is used to measure the purity of gold. A 24K gold is also called pure gold and has 99.9 per cent purity. While, 22K gold comprises 22 parts of gold mixed with two parts of other metals like copper and zinc.

