Gold, silver prices on May 23: Check latest rates in your city

May 23, 2023 01:08 PM IST

In India, the gold prices are sourced from reputed jewellers and are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies.

Gold and silver prices have seen a marginal decline on Tuesday, according to Goodreturns.com. The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold as come down to 56,000 as opposed to 56,290 yesterday. Similarly, the cost of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is 61,100 today, reduced from yesterday's price which was 61,410.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has also reduced, however slimmer than that of gold's. 100 gram of silver will cost 745 today, which was 750 yesterday.

Check out gold-silver prices in some of the important cities:

CitiesGold (22K/10 gram)Silver (per 10 gram)
Delhi 56,150 745
Mumbai 56,000 745
Kolkata 56,000 745
Chennai 56,450 780
Bengaluru 56,050 780

Last month, the 22k gold achieved the highest rate of 56,650 on April 14, while 24k of gold was priced at 61,800 on the same day. The lowest rate in the month for 22k gold was recorded at 54,700 on April 3 while 24k gold was priced at 59,670 on the same day.

