Gold, silver rates today: Gold up by 90, silver price gains 113

Published on Feb 22, 2023 06:16 PM IST

Gold & Silver rate today: The yellow metal gained ₹90 while silver jumped ₹113.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at 56,260 per 10 gram.(HT File Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

Gold price rose 90 to 56,350 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday amid gains in prices of the precious metal overseas, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at 56,260 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped 113 to 66,083 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at 56,350 per 10 gram, up 90 per 10 gram," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,841 per ounce while silver was marginally up at USD 21.84 per ounce.

"Gold inched higher amid a slight ease off in the dollar index and as investors awaited the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting that could offer clues on further interest rate hikes," Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

Wednesday, February 22, 2023
