Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Goldman Sachs' $80 million retention bonuses for bosses draw flak

Bloomberg |
Apr 01, 2025 11:14 AM IST

The incentives “lack rigorous, pre-set performance criteria, which is particularly concerning,” a proxy adviser said.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s $80 million retention bonuses for the firm’s top two leaders have drawn another prominent critic, with Institutional Shareholder Services urging investors to reject the rewards at an annual meeting.

The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen.(Reuters)
The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen.(Reuters)

The incentives for Chief Executive Officer David Solomon and President John Waldron “lack rigorous, pre-set performance criteria, which is particularly concerning for off-cycle awards with such large values,” the proxy adviser wrote in note to clients Monday. It accused the board of “poor practice” for adding new incentives before a prior program is finished.

Also Read: India looks for alternatives as Donald Trump threatens tariffs on Russian oil buyers: Report

In a separate recommendation late last week, Glass Lewis described the latest bonuses as “excessive.”

Goldman Sachs’s board has urged shareholders to endorse the incentives in an advisory vote at its April 23 meeting, with the firm citing “fierce” competition for talent. The package of restricted stock would reward the pair for sticking around five more years.

“The board took action to retain our current leadership team, to sustain our firm’s momentum and maintain a strong succession plan,” the company said in a statement after Glass Lewis’ earlier recommendation.

Also Read: OpenAI finalises $40 billion funding from Masayoshi Son's SoftBank, valuation almost doubles to $300 billion

The bank’s stock has advanced more than 140% since Solomon’s tenure as CEO began in 2018, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index. The value of the new incentives are based on the stock’s price in January and could increase if it goes up further.

Yet the size and structure of the package raise significant concerns, ISS said.

“The board’s rationale for these grants in the context of strong company performance and competitive climate may be compelling for some shareholders,” the adviser acknowledged. But the fresh incentives were added while another reward program from 2021 is still pending, it said.

Also Read: Ashley St Clair blasts Elon Musk’s $2.5 million claim: ‘Grow up, you petulant man-child’

Directors should have laid out their reasoning for doing so, ISS said. “It is generally considered a poor practice to grant overlapping off-cycle awards.”

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Goldman Sachs' $80 million retention bonuses for bosses draw flak
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On