Google makes transferring Gmail photos to Google Photos easier

American technology conglomerate Google will be adding a new "Save to Photos" button to Gmail which users can press to automatically save an emailed image to Google Photos.

According to The Verge, this new feature will be rolling out to personal Gmail users, Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business customers over the next couple of weeks and will be available alongside the existing "Add to Drive" button. Unfortunately for the time being it only works on JPEGs and not on PNGs.

It is a good time to be getting a more convenient way to add images to Google Photos because the service's storage options are getting a big overhaul on June 1.

The Verge reports, at that time, the service's unlimited storage for "high quality" photos will disappear and will be replaced with a 15GB cap. Importantly, any images uploaded before the change comes into force won't count towards the new limit.

In other words, users should start smashing that "Save to Photos" button and make the most of the free uploads while they're still available.