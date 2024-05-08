 Google Wallet is now available for Android users in India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Google Wallet is now available for Android users in India

PTI |
May 08, 2024 12:06 PM IST

Google Wallet can be downloaded from Play Store and would allow users to store their debit cards, credit cards, loyalty cards, and gift cards.

Google has introduced a private digital wallet for Android users in India, allowing users to securely store cards, tickets, passes, keys and IDs, an official said on Wednesday.

Google Wallet is different from Google Pay app which helps manage money and finances.
Google Wallet is different from Google Pay app which helps manage money and finances.

Google Wallet can be downloaded from Play Store and would allow users to store their debit cards, credit cards, loyalty cards, and gift cards among other things.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Microsoft layoffs: Multiple Xbox studios closed, teams consolidated as company cuts costs

It is different from Google Pay app which helps manage money and finances.

"Google Pay is not going anywhere. It will remain our primary payments app. Google Wallet is specifically tailored for non-payment use cases," said Ram Papatla, GM & India Engineering Lead, Android at Google.

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Google Wallet is now available for Android users in India

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On