‘Terminated me suddenly, delaying salary’: Byju's ex-staffer breaks down

Accusing crises-hit Byju's of terminating her suddenly, a now-former employee has reached out to the government, saying she would have no option but to end her life if she did not get 'justice.' FILE PHOTO: Byju's logo is seen in this illustration taken, June 22, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The woman, Akansha Khemka from Kolkata, narrated her ordeal through a tearful video message on LinkedIn. The government, she said, must save Byju's employees from ‘toxic’ work culture.

Akansha Khemka's video message (Image courtesy: LinkedIn)

‘Manager said one thing, HR something else'

Khemka, who worked as an Academic Specialist with the edtech major, said she was with the company for 1.5 years and did not take a single leave.

Her reporting manager, she claimed, informed her that the termination was on account of performance and behaviour, while the HR noted this was not the reason behind the layoff.

“The management wants people to resign on their own, and those doing so will receive their salaries on first (August). On the other hand, for people who do not resign voluntarily, and are sacked, the company may take 30 to 45 days to pay their salaries,” Khemka quoted the HR as saying.

Stating that she was the sole breadwinner for her family, the ex-Byju's staffer wondered how she was going to put food on the table if her pay got delayed, breaking down.

Calling out CEO and co-founder Byju Raveendran, Khemka said both Raveendran and Byju's would be directly responsible if she was to take an ‘extreme step.'

Also, in a message for prime minister Narendra Modi, she said instead of going abroad and talking about justice, the government must ensure justice for the people of the country first.

Byju's staffer questions senior over incentives

Khemka's video, uploaded on July 26, comes days after a clip went viral of a Byju's employee engaged in a tense discussion with her senior, allegedly over incentive-related matters.

