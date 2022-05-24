Government allows duty-free import of 20 lakh MT crude soybean, sunflower oil

The Centre has exempted customs duty and agriculture cess on yearly import of 20 lakh metric tonnes of crude soybean and sunflower oil till March 2024, a government notification stated on Tuesday.

The reduction in the duty, known as the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC), may bring down domestic prices and help consumers and domestic refiners cushion the blow from surging food costs.

The duty-free import of 20 lakh MT per year will be applicable for two financial year (2022-23, 2023-24) for crude soybean oil and crude sunflower oil, the finance ministry said in a notification.

The exemption will help cool domestic prices and control inflation.

"This will provide significant relief to the consumers,” the CBIC tweeted.

Central Govt. has allowed import of a quantity of 20 Lakh MT each of Crude Soyabean Oil & Crude Sunflower Oil per year for a period of 2 years at Nil rate of customs duty & Agricultural Infrastructure and Development Cess.



This will provided significant relief to the consumers. pic.twitter.com/jvVq0UTfvv — CBIC (@cbic_india) May 24, 2022

Last week to control spiralling prices, the government had cut excise duty on petrol and diesel and also waived import duty on some raw materials used in steel and plastic industry. Besides, export duty was hiked on iron ore and iron pellets.

A rise in price across all items from fuel to vegetables and cooking oil pushed WPI or wholesale price inflation to a record high of 15.08 per cent in April and retail inflation to a near eight-year high of 7.79 per cent.

High inflation prompted the Reserve Bank to hold an unscheduled meeting to raise the benchmark interest rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 per cent earlier this month.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail