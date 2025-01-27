Govt invites applications for SEBI chairperson vacancy | Here's the salary offer

The Ministry of Finance's Department of Economic Affairs has reportedly printed newspaper advertisements seeking applications for the post of Chairperson for capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch speaks at the 13th edition of 'AIBI Annual Convocation 2024-2025, at Jio Convention Centre, BKC, in Mumbai on Tuesday.(Sandeep Anandrao Mahankal/ANI)

All applications have to be sent on or before February 17, 2025, says a purported image of a newspaper ad, titled ‘Filling up the post of Chairman in Securities and Exchange Board of India’.

The role will be based in Mumbai where SEBI is headquartered and the appointment will be for a maximum period of five years from the date of assumption or till attaining the age of 65 years of the appointee, whichever is earlier, as per the ad and a Mint report.

The new SEBI chairperson will have an option to receive pay:

(a) as admissible to a Secretary to the Government of India;

(b) or a consolidated salary of ₹5,62,500/- (Rupee Five lakh Sixty-Two Thousand and Five Hundred only) per month (without house and car).

Current SEBI Chair Madhabi Puri Buch's term about to end

This comes as the term of the current SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch will come to an end on February 28, 2025.

Buch was appointed in March 2022 for a period of three years and was also the first woman to be appointed as SEBI chief.

However, the last year of her term was also met with scandal as US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research LLC published a report, accusing Buch and her husband of having owned stakes in offshore funds of the Adani Group used to siphon money.

Madhabi Puri Buch, her husband Dhaval Buch, and the Adani Group denied the allegations made in the report.