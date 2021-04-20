Govt launches network of 6,580 labs for quality control of Indian products

The government has launched a nationwide network of 6,580 laboratories in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision that “scale” and “standards” are the two key principles that could catapult India as a global manufacturing hub, commerce and industry ministry said.

“To enhance competitiveness of Indian goods and services, building a quality culture is of utmost importance. Access to information about testing laboratories is the first step,” a ministry spokesperson said.

A unified mapping of the network of laboratory infrastructure -- Parakh -- has been created to overcome the fragmented nature of digitised information about testing facilities, he added. Speaking at Udyog Manthan, an industry webinar, PM Modi last month urged manufacturers to ensure that Indian products meet global standards.

The unified laboratory network has been developed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) with the support of ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) and Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Application and Geo-informatics (BISAG).

Also Read | Bihar unveils interest-free incentive scheme to promote women entrepreneurs

“Over 6,580 laboratories have been mapped on the portal, including National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accredited testing, medical and calibration laboratories,” he said.

Speaking at Udyog Manthan last month, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said, “Quality is not an accident, it is a result of painstaking effort... Quality enhances productivity, brings down cost, increases efficiency, delivers economies of scale, brings consistency, eliminates waste and drives growth.” He said quality is non-negotiable for ‘Make in India’.

The portal makes it possible to search labs for a particular product in a state or a city. It also enables finding the scope of accreditation and test methods of a laboratory. Facility for booking a test online has been developed and is being pilot tested for Textile Committee Laboratories, he added.

“The portal also provides functionality for adding new private laboratories which meet certain minimum criteria. The laboratories will be able to upload their details on the system themselves on self- declaration basis. This will enable enlarging the quality ecosystem in the country, facilitate gap analysis and strengthening the quality infrastructure,” he said.