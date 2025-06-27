Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
Govt proposes blue-green registration plate for hydrogen vehicles

BySoumya Chatterjee
Jun 27, 2025 10:36 PM IST

In case of cabs, the number plate will be black (top half) and blue (bottom half), while the figures will be in yellow colour

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday proposed a new category of registration number plates for hydrogen fuel-operated vehicles.

The notification said all stakeholders could send their objections and comments on the proposal to the ministry. (File/HT Auto)
A draft notification issued by the Union ministry of road transport and highways on June 26 proposed that in case of private vehicles running on hydrogen, the number plate’s top half will be green and the bottom half will be blue, while figures will be in white. The same colour combination will apply to commercial vehicles as well, except that the figures will be in yellow.

In case of cabs, the number plate will be black (top half) and blue (bottom half). Like for commercial vehicles, the figures will be in yellow.

The notification said all stakeholders could send their objections and comments on the proposal to the ministry.

The government had earlier introduced green number plates for electric vehicles (EVs).

Currently, hydrogen vehicles in India are mainly operational as part of pilot projects supported by the government and multilateral agencies.

close

