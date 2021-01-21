Govt to earn ₹1,544 cr from Indian Railway Finance Corporation IPO
The government will get ₹1,544 crore from the initial public offering (IPO) of Indian Railway Finance Corporation.
The ₹4,633 crore IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) was subscribed 3.49 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.
"Bidding time for retail investors in IRFC IPO was extended beyond 5 pm to take care of the large number of applications. IRFC IPO had a total size of ₹4,633 cr of which IRFC would get two thirds of the proceeds and the Government one third ( ₹1,544 cr)," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.
The IPO of IRFC closed on Wednesday with an enthusiastic response from investors in all the categories, it said.
"Against an amount of ₹3,244 cr to be raised (ex-anchor) bids of more than ₹11,200 cr have been received," Pandey tweeted.
So far in current fiscal, the government has mopped up ₹15,220 crore from disinvestment and share buyback.
The budgeted disinvestment mop up for current fiscal is ₹2.10 lakh crore. Of this ₹1.20 lakh crore is to come from minority stake sale in CPSEs and ₹90,000 crore from stake sale in state-owned financial institutions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India still hopes oil majors will join race for biggest sale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India has been through worst of Covid-19, barring another wave, says RBI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From 26,000 to 50,000: Tracing Sensex's journey to record high in last 10 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hopes fade for turnaround in Asia’s worst-performing currency of 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin falters for a second day, slides below technical level
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Future Retail, Enterprises hit upper circuit after Sebi clears deal with RIL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gadkari says govt to bring law to ensure MSME dues are paid within 45 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee gains 7 paise to trade near 5-month high of 72.98 vs USD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to earn ₹1,544 cr from Indian Railway Finance Corporation IPO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex scales 50,000; Reliance gains on nod for Future deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt considering Customs amnesty scheme to resolve legacy disputes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SEBI approves Future Group-Reliance Retail deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inflation based on CPI for farm, rural labourers eases in December
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt considering a customs amnesty scheme to resolve legacy disputes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Govt spending, private sector incentives crucial’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox